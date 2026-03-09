Realme Narzo Power 5G Arrives With A 10,001mAh Battery

Realme has introduced its new Realme Narzo Power 5G handset in the Indian market, highlighted by an enormous 10,001 mAh power unit.

The device carries an initial price tag of ₹27,999.

The new Realme sports a thickness of just 9.08 mm

All photographs: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Display

The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch HyperGlow 4D Curve Plus panel supporting a 144 Hz refresh capability. The screen delivers brightness levels reaching 6,500 nits and includes compatibility with HDR10+ visual technology.

2. Processor

It operates on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor paired with a Hypervision Plus AI unit. The firm states that this dedicated AI component lowers energy usage by around 16 per cent.

3. Camera

The handset includes two cameras on the back, consisting of a 50 MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation alongside an 8 MP ultra-wide unit. For self-portraits, the device carries a 16 MP front-facing shooter.

4. Battery

A standout feature of the Realme Narzo Power 5G is its enormous 10,001 mAh power cell. The handset allows 80W rapid wired refuelling and also provides 27W reverse charging capability.

5. Software

The cellphone operates on Android 16 layered with Realme UI 7.0, and the manufacturer promises three major platform upgrades along with four years of security maintenance updates.

6. IP Rating

It carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, offering strong defence against dust particles and water exposure and holds Hi‑Res Audio certification and features Military‑Grade Shock Resistance for improved durability against impact.

7. Price

The Realme Narzo Power 5G is priced at ₹27,999 for the version with 8 GB memory and 128 GB internal capacity, while the 8 GB + 25 6GB model costs ₹29,999. It is offered in two finishes -- Titan Silver and Titan Blue.

As part of launch deals, customers can receive an instant ₹3,000 bank reduction along with an additional ₹1,000 price cut. Early purchasers will also receive a complimentary four-year battery warranty valued at ₹2,999, as well as up to six months of zero-cost EMI.