5 Tips To Stay Mentally Fit and Happy

The key to staying mentally fit is to choose to do things that make you happy, says rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

According to the World Health Organisation, one in every eight people in the world lives with a mental disorder.

A 2022 survey by India's National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences revealed that approximately 150 million Indians require mental health care services; however only 30 million seek help from a professional or an expert.

According to rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mental health expert, Neuro Linguistic Programming trainer and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers LLP, "Mental health is still considered a taboo in India. A large majority of Indians are comfortable talking to their 3 am friends, family and colleagues about their problems. But they hesitate to reach out to an expert simply because they don't want to be judged by society."

"Most people think that if you visit a mental health expert, you must be mad. That's not true," says Anu.

"To break the taboo, you must take the first step. Remember, your 3 am friend is not a mental health expert. Visiting a mental health expert is just like going to a doctor when you are unwell."

What exactly is mental health wellness?

From actors to corporate professionals, why is everyone suddenly talking about it?

Most importantly, what does it means to be 'mentally fit'?

In simple terms, it's the way you feel, think, believe and respond to people/s or situations around you. Just like your physical health, mental health wellness contributes to your overall fitness.

A lack of mental fitness affects your cognitive skills, thus impairing your attention, focus, ability to schedule, organise, reason and solve problems in your daily life.

According to rediffGURU Anu Krishna, our body often warns us about the state of our mental health.

For example, it could start with poor sleeping patterns, a loss of appetite, gaining/losing weight along with symptoms like throbbing headaches, migraine and acidity, to name a few.

In the video below, Anu lists some of the tell-tale signs through which your body indicates that you need help.

Is stress good for you?

"If you are worried about a deadline or something at the workplace, it is good stress. It gives you a push to take some action and helps you avoid procrastination to achieve your goals."

However, there are some stressful situations and people who may take a toll on your health.

"When you are stressed, ask yourself: What is in your control and what is not?" says Anu, as she helps you identify and understand the risk factors that influence the mind.

Watch the video to know how you can help yourself navigate through daily stress and challenges in an assertive way.

Your mind and body are a part of the same system.

The key to staying mentally fit is to choose to do things that make you happy.

"Train your brain to see the positive things and people in your life," urges Anu.

Don't miss her 5 Tips To Stay Mentally Fit And Positive.

