5 exercises to get in shape for 2025

Fitness expert Hemant Dhingra tells you how to work your muscles, tone your body and get in shape for the New Year.

The countdown to the New Year has begun and so has the season for resolutions.

This time, why not skip the vague promises and dive straight into action?

Whether you're planning to dazzle at a New Year's Eve party or simply want to feel your best as the calendar turns, getting in shape doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming.

All you need is a little space and a few minutes to spare each day.

These five powerful exercises can help tone your body, boost your energy and build a routine you'll want to stick with.

Let's make 2025 your fittest year yet, starting today!

1. Wall Push-Ups

A beginner-friendly alternative to traditional push-ups, wall push-ups are perfect for strengthening your chest, shoulders and arms.

This exercise improves upper body strength and prepares you for more advanced push-ups.

How to do it

Stand at an arm's length away from a wall.





Place your palms flat on the wall at shoulder height.





Lean in, bending your elbows to bring your chest close to the wall, then push back to the starting position.





Do 10 to 15 reps, 2-3 sets.





2. Squats

Squats are a powerhouse move for your lower body, targeting the thighs, glutes and core.

How to do it

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.





Lower your body as if sitting into a chair.





Push through your heels to return to the starting position.





Do 12 to 15 reps, 3 sets.

Squats not only build muscle but also improve balance and flexibility.



3. Glute Bridge

Perfect for toning your glutes and hamstrings, this exercise also helps alleviate lower back pain.

How to do it

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.





Lift your hips toward the ceiling and squeeze your glutes.





Lower your hips slowly back to the floor.





Do 20 reps, 3 sets.





Add intensity by holding the top position for a few seconds.



4. Russian Twist

A core-focused exercise, Russian twists help sculpt your obliques and improve overall core strength.

How to do it

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet slightly elevated.





Lean back slightly and clasp your hands together.





Twist your torso from side to side, tapping the floor on each side.





Do 30 twists (15 on each side), 3 sets





For an added challenge, hold a small weight or a water bottle.





5. Plank

The plank is a full-body exercise that strengthens your core, shoulders and legs.

How to do it

Get into a push-up position with your elbows bent and forearms resting on the floor.





Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.





Hold the position without letting your hips sag or rise.





Duration: Start with 20 to 30 seconds, gradually increasing to one minute.





This simple exercise boosts endurance and stability.

Hemant Dhingra is a strength and conditioning coach (NSCA) and a rehab specialist.

