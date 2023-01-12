News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 15% Protein Powders Are Of Poor Quality

15% Protein Powders Are Of Poor Quality

By Pratigya Yadav
January 12, 2023 15:04 IST
Health experts express concern about the unsupervised consumption of dietary supplements, warning poor-quality products can affect cardiovascular health and kidneys.

'There is no point in having protein shakes without any raw food. Eating raw protein helped me gain muscles faster,' actor Aayush Sharma told us before the release of his film Antim: The Final Truth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram
 

At least 15 per cent of protein powders sold in India are of poor quality, said a survey by the state food regulator on dietary supplements that have become popular in recent years.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in 2021-2022, tested 145,000 protein powder samples and found 4,890 were unsafe and 16,582 substandard.

Health experts have expressed concern about the unsupervised consumption of dietary supplements, warning poor-quality products can affect cardiovascular health and kidneys.

The Consumer Protection Act 2019 bans misleading advertisements about any product or service falsely describing a product and deliberately concealing information on sugar content while focusing on immunity boost.

Dr Arun Gupta, convener of the think-tank Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), said that protein powders, especially those containing ultra processed foods or excessive sugar, are questionable dietary supplements and their over consumption can lead to non- communicable diseases like diabetes and cancer.

"Dietary and nutritional supplements are not covered under front of pack labelling (FoPL) draft policy and NAPi has already written to the food regulator to bring them under the purview of FoPL," he said.

Getting good quality protein is expensive and cumbersome, so some small setups mix sugar therefore, said Dr Namita Radar, who works at Fortis Hospital, Noida.

Another issue, she said, was intense competition among industry players.

"What they claim on their top bars is not what they provide," she added.

Cost-cutting and poor resources are some reasons for poor quality dietary supplements, said experts.

Some brands, to meet immense demand, do not adhere to quality protocols set by FSSAI, said Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, CEO of Chicnutrix, a beauty and wellness nutritional brand.

The quality of the product also depends on where the products are being manufactured.

So, quality control of the manufacturing unit is significant in all aspects, she said.

While appreciating FSSAI's survey, Thakkar said that it is time for all companies in the supplement industry to follow quality standards.

"We appreciate the proactive action made by FSSAI as it will ensure the quality of the supplements and give us the motivation to brands like ours who are consistently and constantly making efforts and ensuring high-quality labelled nutrition products," said Varun Khanna, co-founder of Fast & Up, a homegrown nutritional brand.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Pratigya Yadav
Source: source
