Married? Do You Have This Medical Cover?

Bhaskar Nerurkar explains the importance and advantages of maternity coverage

Starting a family is an exciting and life-changing experience filled with anticipation and joy. It is also crucial to plan ahead and ensure that the necessary support and resources are in place.

One of the most important considerations is proper healthcare coverage, especially in maternity care.

Pregnancy and childbirth are major medical events that can be financially overwhelming without adequate insurance.

Comprehensive maternity coverage in your health insurance plan provides expectant parents with the peace of mind they need during this transformative time.

Here, we'll explore why maternity coverage is essential for expecting parents.

1. What is Maternity Coverage?

Maternity coverage is a specific feature in health insurance policies that covers the medical expenses associated with childbirth and complications associated, if any. This includes pre-natal and post-natal care, delivery (normal or C-section), miscarriage and sometimes even new-born care.

Maternity coverage can be added to a regular health insurance policy or purchased as a part of a family health plan.

2. Managing the High Costs of Maternity Care

In recent years, healthcare costs have risen, and maternity care is no exception. From doctor consultations, hospital charges, medications, and diagnostic tests to delivery expenses, the overall cost can be significant.

Maternity coverage ensures that these costs are either fully or partially covered, reducing the financial burden on parents-to-be.

3. Coverage for Complications and Emergencies

Pregnancy can sometimes take unexpected turns, requiring specialised care or emergency medical attention.

Maternity health insurance plans cover the costs associated with childbirth, whether it's a natural delivery or a caesarean section.

Since the delivery process involves medical professionals, specialised equipment, and potential complications, the expenses can be significant.

With maternity coverage, families can focus on welcoming their new addition without worrying about the financial burden.

4. Pre- and Post-Natal Care

It is crucial for the mother and the child to be healthy both before and after giving birth.

In order to ensure the mother's health throughout pregnancy, maternity coverage includes prenatal check-ups with the doctor. It also covers postpartum care to monitor any health concerns the mother or the new-born may have.

To make sure she and the unborn child are doing well, an expectant mother should visit the doctor often for check-ups. Such doctor appointments and any prenatal and postpartum medical expenses are covered by the insurance company when you have maternity health insurance.

5. New-born Baby Care

Some maternity health insurance policies also cover the healthcare needs of the new-born baby, including initial check-ups, treatments, the immunisation cost for polio, measles, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis, diphtheria, and more are covered up to one year after birth. This is especially helpful as it provides a safety net for the baby's health, right from the start.

6. Waiting Period Awareness

Maternity coverage in health insurance policies typically comes with a waiting period, which can range from 9 months to up to 48 months (4 years), depending on the insurer. This means that coverage does not start immediately after purchasing the policy. Planning in advance and buying a policy early is advisable for those considering parenthood in the future.

7. Tax Benefits

Another advantage of maternity coverage is that the premiums paid can qualify for tax deductions under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. This can reduce your taxable income, providing some financial relief along with healthcare security.

Maternity coverage in health insurance provides essential support during a critical time, making it easier for expecting families to focus on what truly matters: A healthy and joyful experience of parenthood.

By planning ahead and understanding the benefits, families can secure peace of mind, ensuring that financial concerns don't stand in the way of a smooth and safe journey into parenthood.

In conclusion, comprehensive maternity coverage offers invaluable reassurance and financial protection, allowing expectant parents to fully embrace the transformative experience of welcoming a new life into the world with confidence and joy.

Bhaskar Nerurkar is Head -- Health Administration Team, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.