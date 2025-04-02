Autism Day: 10 Ways to Support Individuals with Autism

Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan, a physiotherapist who works with specially-abled children and adults, debunks the myths surrounding autism and offers guidelines on how to support them.

April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day, a global initiative dedicated to promoting acceptance, inclusion and understanding of autism.

According to the India Autism Centre, one out of 100 children may be born with autism spectrum disorder, with a male to female ratio of 3:1; this means boys are more commonly affected by autism than girls.

What is autism?

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication, social interaction and behaviour.

Since it is a spectrum, individuals with autism have unique strengths and challenges -- some may require significant support while others thrive independently.

Despite several awareness programmes and initiatives, many face barriers such as late diagnosis (often after the age of four), stigma and limited access to therapies.

It is important to understand autism as a genetic and neuro-developmental condition.

Early diagnosis is the best way to help and cope with the situation.

How early can autism be identified?

In most cases, autism cannot be identified until a child is 18 months of age.

Additionally, the range and severity of symptoms may vary from person to person.

A few common signs include:

Speech delays or lack of response to their name.

Limited eye contact or social engagement.

Repetitive movements (rocking, hand-flapping, spinning).

Difficulty understanding emotions or social cues.

What causes autism?

While no single cause has been identified, it is important to know that autism is not caused by vaccines, bad parenting or diet.

Genetics -- family history -- increases the likelihood of autism.

Exposure to toxins or infections during pregnancy is another potential cause.

Variations in brain connectivity may also contribute to development of autism.

Do individuals with autism have special abilities?

While all individuals with autism may not necessarily possess exceptional abilities, a large majority of them do possess remarkable abilities, such as:

Exceptional attention to detail.

Deep focus on specialised interests.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

What are the common challenges faced by autistic individuals?

Individuals with autism may experience the following:

Sensory sensitivities: Children with autism are sensitive to overwhelming loud noises, textures or bright lights.

Difficulty with social interactions: Autistic individuals struggle with understanding sarcasm, jokes or nonverbal cues and body language.

Struggles with transitions: The slightest changes in routine can cause them distress.

How to support individuals with autism?

1. Be patient

If you are dealing with an autistic individual, you must allow extra time for responses. Processing information may take longer.

Avoid interrupting or finishing their sentences.

2. Use clear, direct communication

Speak in simple, literal terms. Avoid sarcasm or idioms.

Use visual aids -- pictures, written instructions, etc, to make the conversation simple.

3. Respect personal space

Always ask before touching, especially hugs and handshakes.

Understand that eye contact may be uncomfortable for some.

4. Reduce sensory overload

If you are in a room with an autistic person, you can dim bright lights and lower background noise to make them feel comfortable.

If they feel overwhelmed, it is important to provide a quiet space.

5. Maintain predictable routines

Autistic individuals struggle with change. If you are making any changes to their schedule or routine, you must provide advance notice.

You can use pictures, charts or other visual aids to help them understand and prepare for changes in their routine.

6. Accept repetitive behaviour

Stimming (repetitive movements) like flapping their hand, rocking, tapping, blinking or making high pitched noises can help a person manage their emotions and remember actions and express themselves better.

If you see an autistic person displaying repetitive movements or actions, never shame or stop them. It is usually harmless.

7. Include them thoughtfully

It is important to include them as a part of your everyday events and activities.

You can invite them to social events without the pressure to participate.

Explain social rules gently, in a clear and supportive tone.

8. Recognise and encourage strengths

Autistic individuals may have special abilities. Instead of expecting them to adhere to norms, you can praise their attention to detail, creativity, or memory.

9. Stay calm during meltdowns

Meltdowns usually result from sensory or emotional overload.

Stay calm, reduce stimulation and ask how you can help.

10. Educate yourself and others

Learn from individuals with autism how they function. Debunk common misconceptions and replace them with scientific facts.

How to help families of individuals with autism

Families often face emotional, financial and social challenges.

Here's how you can support them:

Offer to babysit occasionally.

Connect them to resources like therapists or support groups.

Listen without judgment.

It is important to remember that autism is not a tragedy. The lack of understanding is.

This World Autism Awareness Day, let's move beyond awareness to action.

Here are a few simple things you can do:

Listen to voices of individuals with autism.

Adjust your environment to be more inclusive.

Find ways and reasons to celebrate neurodiversity in schools, workplaces and your local communities.

Remember, small changes can make a big difference.

Whether it's using clearer language, offering a quiet space, or simply being patient, your support can help create a world where individuals with autism and their families feel accepted and valued.

