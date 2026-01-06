AstroSpeak: Your Predictions For 2026

What does 2026 hold for you personally?
The last few years have been filled with more than their fair share of ups and downs.
Will 2026 be better?
How will you fare financially? At work? In your love life? Will this be a healthy year for you?
Chirag Daruwalla, who is following in the footsteps of his famed astrologer father, the late Bejan Daruwalla, makes his predictions for the New Year.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
This year, says Ganesha, your expenses may increase and you may find yourself struggling slightly on the financial front. You may also face health issues.
But those of you who have connections abroad may find a new/additional source of income.
Many of you may see your responsibility at work increase and your professional reputation become more stellar. While you will be listened to more at work, it is in your best interest to stay away from any kind of dispute. An important project may be assigned to you.
Students will do well and their interest in education and learning new things will increase.
Maintain good relations with your superiors; you may get special help from them, especially between March and May.
Your family life will be happy and warmth in relationships will increase.
However, some minor misunderstandings may arise among married couples, which you should try your best to avoid. After October, there will be a lot of improvement in your marital life, if you are married. Your personal life will become more pleasant.
If you understand Vedic astrology, your interest in spirituality will increase and you will feel some distance from material things.
Overall, this year, you will progress in life and move forward by getting rid of your weaknesses.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Ganesha says that, in 2024, you will make decisions wisely and do well.
You will focus on earning money and benefit fully from your hard work. Your financial condition will be very strong.
Long journeys are also possible this year.
If you pay attention, your health will improve and you can get relief from any long-standing diseases.
You will receive praise from seniors.
Love and affection will remain the pillars of marital relationships. However, the first two months of the year are a bit challenging because, during this time, some fights may occur or your spouse's health may deteriorate.
People who are in love relationships will have to pay a little more attention; you need to understand each other more.
Students will work hard.
Children may be a little disappointed; remember, they need love to thrive.
Overall, this year will be full of positive progress for you.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Ganesha says Pisceans are sensitive both internally and externally. This year, your sensitivity will increase.
You need to take special care of your health throughout the year.
Your superiors at work will expect a very good performance from you and you will do your best to achieve the desired results. You must find a way to cope with the pressure because excessive stress and too much work can cause harm.
There is also a possibility of a change of residence due to work.
The month of January will be challenging from an economic point of view. It would be better to postpone any major financial commitments until February. That’s when your financial situation will improve significantly; income will increase.
You may have to go on an unwanted trip.
Married life will be good and your spouse will support you in every way.
To teach your children right and wrong, you may have to be a little strict with them.
Students may try to take shortcuts in the field of education and may become irritable; stay focused on your studies.
You may find yourself trying to find shortcuts in life but avoid doing so.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Ganesha says the beginning of the year will be full of energy and determination.
Wise decisions will bring good news throughout the year.
However, some tension is possible in family life -- you may feel dissatisfied and unhappy due to busy schedules and eating irregularities.
The first two months of 2024 will not be very good in terms of health.
Careerwise, this year will take you to great heights; there is a strong possibility of an increase in income.
Long journeys will prove beneficial and give good results.
There may be a relative decline in income from mid-October -- during this time you need to work harder.
Children may face a few health issues so be careful.
Marital life will require more time and dedication this year.
You will be successful in winning the hearts of others.
Sometimes you may feel that work doesn't interest you but this will only happen for a short period.
Overall, this year is going to be good for you.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Ganesha says you must take special care of your health this year.
You may find yourself become aggressive; this will hurt you so be aware and careful.
Gradually, your willpower will become stronger and help you achieve whatever you want.
To achieve success, you need to work hard throughout the year.
While you may face some disappointment at work, there will be economic progress after May.
Your married life will also be happy.
You will benefit from short trips this year; you might also go on a pilgrimage.
Children will progress and perform well.
Avoid getting entangled in any dispute or conflict else this could lead to financial loss. Any dispute in January or February could harm your image.
However, you will also find that you are ready to face any kind of challenge.
It is important to be health conscious; take care of your eating habits and don’t gain weight.
You may spend on your spouse or any religious activity.
The year is better for you, both in terms of your love life and your financial situation.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Ganesha says the art of expression is inherent in the Gemini; this ability will help you throughout the year.
However, in January, you need to pay attention to your words as the wrong ones can lead to disputes.
You may go away from home for work. While this will benefit you financially, the distance from loved ones can make you restless. You will need to create a balance between your personal and professional lives.
As far as children are concerned, their unruly behaviour will continue but they will quickly learn new things quickly and perform well in various activities.
If you are planning on getting married this year, you are likely to find your desired partner by mid-December.
Expenses may increase in the last quarter of the year so be careful about how much you spend.
Fluctuations in health are possible -- you need to be alert about your eating habits.
Business will be more profitable this year; your hard work will lay the foundation your success. This year, you will get many opportunities to progress.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Ganesha says you will be full of enthusiasm throughout the year and ready to provide leadership to others.
It is possible that some of your loved ones may not understand you properly, causing tension in relationships. Overall though, while there will small disputes which you should not ignore, family life will be harmonious.
Your reputation, and the respect you receive at work, will increase. Your fame will spread socially as well.
This year, pay more attention to your health as there is a possibility that you might contract infectious diseases.
While you may feel some dissatisfaction in your marital life, it is wise to avoid heated arguments.
Expenses may increase significantly. Although earnings will also be good, you will need to control expenses. If you don’t, you could face financial problems.
Students will work hard and perform well.
Comfort is at the centre of your thoughts this year and to achieve this, you will work hard.
Overall, while you may face some challenges, 2024 is a good year for you.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Ganesha says that your inclination towards religious and spiritual activities will increase this year. You may go on a pilgrimage.
The health of one of your siblings may deteriorate in January and/or February.
You will find yourself becoming braver.
While you may face misunderstandings in your romantic relationship, you will also sense freshness that will make you happy.
Those who are married will see an increase in their happiness.
This year, you may feel that your life is moving at a quick pace and you are facing many different kinds of situations.
This is not the time to be lazy. If you work hard, you will progress financially. Your actions will lead you to success.
Children will need special care and help so that they can achieve their objectives.
Pregnant women need to be careful in January and February.
From mid-October, you will see positive signs in your personal and professional life.
Social prestige will also increase this year.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Ganesha says that 2024 will be a year of great achievements.
Many excellent opportunities will come your way and bring you considerable financial benefits; professionally, this is a good year but you will have to work hard for your success
There are chances of sudden profits in January and income may also increase after October.
There is a possibility of benefits from your spouse, but she/he may feel a lack of energy and face health-related problems.
No matter what happens, you will continue to get full support from your family. You will also have an enjoyable time with friends and loved ones.
You need to take more care of your children because they may face some health-related problems.
A long-standing desire may be fulfilled.
You may have to go away from your family for office-related work.
An auspicious task will be accomplished in the family this year.
A new guest may arrive in your life.
Overall, this year is going to be special for you. You just need to maintain peace in your family life by staying away from disputes.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Ganesha says the beginning of the year will be full of energy, but there may be aggression in your behaviour which will have to be controlled. This is necessary for happiness and peace in marital and family life.
Health may remain somewhat disturbed from January to March.
Choose your words thoughtfully or they may hurt someone's feelings.
Work, this year, will be good and things will be in your favour. Do not be lazy; utilise your abilities.
There is also a possibility of an increase in income between January and March. Continue to concentrate on finding new sources of income; your efforts will open new doors.
You may feel a lack of satisfaction and happiness in your domestic life. You may feel distant from your family and give them less time. But there will be improvement in marital life after March.
Many short trips and some long-distance trips could take place this year.
Children will be happy and enjoy life. Students will work hard and get good results.
Overall, this is a good year good for you.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Those born under the Scorpio sign may face some challenges this year. However, you can achieve your goals if you are determined.
From January to March, you need to be cautious about your health. After this, your health will improve and your body will develop immunity.
You will triumph over your opponents.
Your expenses will be very high till October. This can hurt your financial situation. You need to invest very thoughtfully. If you want to earn a good income in 2024, you need to work hard.
This is a good time for those who want to go abroad for higher education.
Children will enjoy life but may struggle with concentration problems.
Your marital life will be pleasant; your spouse will support you in every situation.
There will be challenges at work but there will also be many opportunities to progress.
Overall, this year will give you mixed outcomes.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Ganesha says will get many opportunities for progress this year; your determination will take you far.
There is the possibility of an increase in income till March. After that, your expenses may increase till May. Post that, you will be back on track for the rest of the year. Therefore, there will be no worries about money.
You will be inclined to find new sources of income and you will also be successful in earning money from many sources. Shani Dev will inspire you to work hard.
However, being too busy with work is also not good. You will also need to take care of your health; March to May can be a bit difficult and, after October, you may have to face some health-related problems.
Be careful while driving.
Students will work hard and perform well.
Domestic life will be harmonious though occasional minor squabbles cannot be ruled out. However, this year, you need to exercise restraint while speaking otherwise tensions may arise in relationships.
Your married life will be happy, but your spouse's health may worry you.
Those who are romantically involved will see their relationship blossom.
Overall, this year is good for you but do be cautious about your health.
