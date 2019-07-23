World Cup 2019: The Most Valuable Players

July 23, 2019 08:25 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players of World Cup 2019.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty Images

The top three players in the Most Valuable Player list of the 2019 World Cup are Rohit Sharma (MVPI: 767), Shakib Al Hasan (746) and Ben Stokes (725).

The most impactful in terms of actually winning the World Cup was Ben Stokes; when he was playing that final, he seemed to be in a completely different zone.

After the 2015 World Cup, that contained a large number of insignificant matches, the 2019 version seems better.

The semi-final line-up was decided at the very end of the league stage, and the top 60 contains players from every country.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes scored 84 not out from 98 balls to help England tie the game and force a Super Over in the World cup final. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 60 most valuable players in 2019 World Cup