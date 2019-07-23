News
World Cup 2019: The Most Valuable Players

World Cup 2019: The Most Valuable Players

July 23, 2019 08:25 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify the Most Valuable Players of World Cup 2019.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty Images

The top three players in the Most Valuable Player list of the 2019 World Cup are Rohit Sharma (MVPI: 767), Shakib Al Hasan (746) and Ben Stokes (725).

The most impactful in terms of actually winning the World Cup was Ben Stokes; when he was playing that final, he seemed to be in a completely different zone.

After the 2015 World Cup, that contained a large number of insignificant matches, the 2019 version seems better.

The semi-final line-up was decided at the very end of the league stage, and the top 60 contains players from every country.

 

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes scored 84 not out from 98 balls to help England tie the game and force a Super Over in the World cup final. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 60 most valuable players in 2019 World Cup

RankPlayerTeamRunsTop ScoreFourSixStrike RateWicketsEconomyMaidensMVPI
1 Rohit Sharma IND 648 140 66 10 98.3 0 - 9 767
2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 482 121 44 2 90.6 9 5.2 7 746
3 Ben Stokes ENG 465 89 38 11 93.2 7 4.8 11 725
4 Mitchell Starc AUS 68 29 3 2 89.5 27 5.4 10 722
5 Joe Root ENG 556 107 48 2 89.5 2 5.5 11 710
6 David Warner AUS 647 166 66 8 89.4 0 - 10 706
7 Aaron Finch AUS 507 153 47 18 102 1 6.7 10 670
8 Jonny Bairstow ENG 532 111 67 11 92.8 0 - 11 642
9 James Neesham NZ 232 97 16 5 78.9 15 5.4 10 607
10 Kane Williamson NZ 578 148 50 3 75 2 4.3 10 605
11 Jason Roy ENG 443 153 51 12 115.4 0 - 8 571
12 Alex Carey AUS 375 85 46 2 104.2 0 - 10 563
13 Chris Woakes ENG 134 40 9 3 89.9 16 5.2 11 563
14 Jofra Archer ENG 13 7 1 0 59.1 20 4.6 11 561
15 Lockie Ferguson NZ 4 4 1 0 66.7 21 4.9 9 547
16 Jos Buttler ENG 312 103 22 8 122.8 0 - 11 527
17 Virat Kohli IND 443 82 38 2 94.1 0 - 9 524
18 Babar Azam PAK 474 101 50 2 87.8 0 - 8 523
19 Hardik Pandya IND 226 48 21 4 112.4 10 5.7 9 510
20 Trent Boult NZ 10 4 1 0 52.6 17 4.8 10 505
21 JaspritBumrah IND 1 1 0 0 100 18 4.4 9 505
22 Eoin Morgan ENG 371 148 26 22 111.1 0 - 11 496
23 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 366 102 30 3 93.6 0 - 7 484
24 Mark Wood ENG 11 10 2 0 91.7 18 5.2 10 472
25 Mohammad Amir PAK 11 8 1 0 78.6 17 4.9 8 465
26 Faf du Plessis SA 387 100 36 4 89.6 0 - 9 464
27 Pat Cummins AUS 51 23 3 0 75 14 5 10 432
28 Steven Smith AUS 379 85 33 2 85.9 1 8 10 431
29 Colin de Grandhomme NZ 190 64 16 4 100.5 6 4.2 10 431
30 Chris Morris SA 74 42 4 3 121.3 13 5.4 8 415
31 Nicholas Pooran WI 342 118 31 9 101.8 0 - 8 409
32 Shaheen Afridi PAK 1 1 0 0 16.7 16 5 5 399
33 Matt Henry NZ 18 7 2 0 72 14 4.9 9 390
34 Andile Phehlukwayo SA 133 46 16 2 85.3 11 5.4 9 389
35 Liam Plunkett ENG 62 27 7 1 151.2 11 4.9 7 378
36 KusalPerera SL 273 78 32 1 111 0 - 7 376
37 Quinton de Kock SA 305 68 34 4 86.9 0 - 9 375
38 Mohammad Nabi AFG 107 52 5 2 64.1 10 4.7 9 368
39 Jason Holder WI 137 51 12 6 97.2 8 5.4 8 366
40 Sheldon Cottrell WI 33 15 3 1 70.2 12 5.7 8 362
41 Usman Khawaja AUS 316 89 30 1 88.3 0 - 9 359
42 Kagiso Rabada SA 58 31 4 2 82.9 11 5.1 9 353
43 Rassie van der Dussen SA 311 95 14 10 90.4 0 - 9 350
44 Wahab Riaz PAK 88 45 5 6 127.5 11 6 8 347
45 Mohammed Shami IND 2 1 0 0 33.3 14 5.5 4 347
46 Chris Gayle WI 242 87 26 12 92.7 2 4.5 8 339
47 Carlos Brathwaite WI 154 101 13 8 106.2 9 7.3 8 339
48 KL Rahul IND 361 111 31 5 77.5 0 - 9 339
49 MS Dhoni IND 273 56 20 5 87.8 0 - 9 337
50 Gulbadin Naib AFG 194 47 20 2 79.8 9 6.4 9 336
51 MustafizurRahaman BAN 1 1 0 0 14.3 17 6.7 7 330
52 Mohammad Hafeez PAK 253 84 22 5 88.8 2 5.9 8 315
53 Ross Taylor NZ 350 82 29 2 75.3 0 - 10 313
54 Adil Rashid ENG 45 25 4 1 118.4 11 5.7 11 302
55 Imran Tahir SA 11 10 0 0 68.8 11 4.9 9 300
56 Martin Guptill NZ 186 73 22 4 84.2 0 - 10 290
57 Imam-Ul-Haq PAK 305 100 31 1 76.3 0 - 8 287
58 Imad Wasim PAK 162 49 20 1 118.2 2 4.8 6 272
59 Najibullah Zadran AFG 230 51 25 4 88.8 0 - 8 267
60 Soumya Sarkar BAN 137 42 22 0 97.2 4 6.5 7 266

SRINIVAS BHOGLE and PURNENDU MAJI
