Why Yuvraj Singh is an ODI legend

June 11, 2019 08:54 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents Yuvraj Singh's numbers from different formats of cricket.

Yuvraj Singh in One-Day Internationals

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh celebrates winning the 2011 World Cup. Photograph: Ritam Banerjee/Getty Images

Debut: v Kenya at Nairobi Gym, October 3, 2010 (did not bat)

Last match: v West Indies at North Sound (Antigua), June 30, 2017 (made 39 off 55)

Career summary