Why Yuvraj Singh is an ODI legend

Why Yuvraj Singh is an ODI legend

June 11, 2019 08:54 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents Yuvraj Singh's numbers from different formats of cricket.

 

Yuvraj Singh in One-Day Internationals

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh celebrates winning the 2011 World Cup. Photograph: Ritam Banerjee/Getty Images

Debut: v Kenya at Nairobi Gym, October 3, 2010 (did not bat)

Last match: v West Indies at North Sound (Antigua), June 30, 2017 (made 39 off 55)

Career summary

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Overall 304 278 40 8,701 150 36.55 87.67 14 52 18 908 155
India 301 275 39 8,609 150 36.47 87.43 14 52 18 896 153
Asia XI 3 3 1 92 31 46.00 117.94 0 0 0 12 2

 

Performance against each country

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
v Africa XI 3 3 1 92 31 46.00 117.94 0 0 0 12 2  
v Australia 41 37 1 981 139 27.25 85.15 2 4 4 103 16  
v Bangladesh 14 11 2 344 102* 38.22 100.00 1 1 0 31 13  
v Bermuda 1 1 0 83 83 83.00 180.43 0 1 0 3 7  
v England 37 36 6 1,523 150 50.76 101.60 4 7 2 173 29  
v Ireland 2 1 1 50 50* - 66.66 0 1 0 3 0  
v Kenya 7 5 2 93 58* 31.00 101.08 0 1 1 9 1  
v Namibia 1 1 1 7 7* - 100.00 0 0 0 1 0  
v Netherlands 2 2 1 88 51* 88.00 68.21 0 1 0 10 0  
v New Zealand 31 27 3 504 87 21.00 64.61 0 2 3 57 11  
v Pakistan 38 38 6 1,360 107* 42.50 93.47 1 12 2 146 22  
v Scotland 1 1 0 38 38 38.00 135.71 0 0 0 5 1  
v South Africa 24 23 5 633 103 35.16 78.34 1 4 2 65 9  
v Sri Lanka 55 50 8 1,400 117 33.33 82.49 1 9 3 151 20  
v UAE 1 1 0 22 22 22.00 88.00 0 0 0 2 0  
v West Indies 31 27 1 978 131 37.61 81.84 3 5 1 95 15  
v Zimbabwe 15 14 2 505 120 42.08 98.24 1 4 0 42 9  

 

Performance in each country

 MtsInnsNORunsHsAvgSR1005004s6s
in Australia 18 17 0 516 139 30.35 90.36 1 2 0 52 8  
in Bangladesh 17 16 3 467 102* 35.92 97.29 1 4 1 41 16  
in England 24 23 3 688 72 34.40 87.30 0 5 2 72 10  
in India 111 104 20 3,507 150 41.75 90.92 7 21 5 392 65  
in Ireland 4 3 2 123 61* 123.00 78.34 0 1 0 11 2  
in Kenya 4 3 0 143 84 47.66 106.71 0 1 0 20 0  
in Malaysia 2 2 0 0 0 0.00 0.00 0 0 2 0 0  
in Netherlands 2 1 0 13 13 13.00 54.16 0 0 0 0 0  
in New Zealand 12 11 0 234 87 21.27 61.74 0 2 2 26 6  
in Pakistan 15 15 5 642 107* 64.20 97.27 1 3 1 68 11  
in Scotland 1 1 0 38 38 38.00 135.71 0 0 0 5 1  
in South Africa 24 21 4 399 58* 23.47 79.32 0 3 4 38 4  
in Sri Lanka 40 33 2 1,073 117 34.61 78.78 2 6 1 118 9  
in UAE 7 7 0 86 34 12.28 82.69 0 0 0 5 3  
in West Indies 17 15 0 555 131 37.00 90.83 1 3 0 43 17  
in Zimbabwe 6 6 1 217 120 43.40 83.78 1 1 0 17 3  
Home 108 101 19 3,415 150 41.64 90.36 7 21 5 380 63  
Away 116 105 9 3,434 139 35.77 85.59 6 19 6 354 59  
Neutral 80 72 12 1,852 110 30.86 86.82 1 12 7 174 33  

 

Performance in each year

YearMatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
2000 13 12 0 260 84 21.66 91.22 0 1 0 29 3  
2001 15 12 2 238 98* 23.80 76.28 0 1 2 21 2  
2002 26 21 3 659 80* 36.61 96.06 0 7 1 66 9  
2003 26 25 6 600 102* 31.57 76.72 1 3 2 63 7  
2004 31 28 0 841 139 30.03 90.72 1 5 1 87 9  
2005 26 25 5 839 120 41.95 80.44 3 3 0 90 10  
2006 22 21 5 849 107* 53.06 88.34 2 5 2 96 8  
2007 36 33 5 1,287 121 45.96 89.49 1 9 1 119 33  
2008 27 27 4 893 138* 38.82 100.22 2 3 2 82 31  
2009 23 21 1 783 131 39.15 95.95 2 5 1 88 21  
2010 15 14 3 349 74 31.72 70.08 0 2 1 38 7  
2011 14 13 4 453 113 50.33 81.91 1 5 1 48 4  
2012 1 1 0 2 2 2.00 66.66 0 0 0 0 0  
2013 18 15 1 276 61 19.71 78.40 0 2 4 35 4  
2017 11 10 1 372 150 41.33 98.67 1 1 0 46 7  

 

Performance under each captain

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Sourav Ganguly 110 98 12 2,640 139 30.69 86.47 3 16 5 261 31  
Rahul Dravid 68 63 11 2,294 110 44.11 86.20 4 13 4 249 35  
Virender Sehwag 3 3 1 106 79* 53.00 89.83 0 1 0 12 3  
Mahela Jayawardene 3 3 1 92 31 46.00 117.94 0 0 0 12 2  
M S Dhoni 104 97 12 3,077 138* 36.20 88.21 6 21 9 313 73  
Gautam Gambhir 5 4 2 120 42* 60.00 80.53 0 0 0 15 4  
Virat Kohli 11 10 1 372 150 41.33 98.67 1 1 0 46 7  

 

Yuvraj Singh

Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Batting first or second

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Reate1005004s6s
Batting first 145 142 13 4,743 150 36.76 93.34 11 24 11 486 102
Fielding first 159 136 27 3,958 121 36.31 81.72 3 28 7 422 53

Performance in Day/Day-night matches

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Day matches 134 119 16 4,145 138* 40.24 90.54 8 24 4 434 75  
Day/night matches 170 159 24 4,556 150 33.74 85.22 6 28 14 474 80  

Performance in Won/Lost/Tied/No result matches

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Won matches 174 156 36 6,008 150 50.06 93.72 11 39 4 632 118
Lost matches 114 114 1 2,558 139 22.63 75.92 3 12 12 259 36
Tied match 1 1 0 58 58 58.00 116.00 0 1 0 9 0
No result 15 7 3 77 40* 19.25 81.05 0 0 2 8 1

 

Performance at various batting positions

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
1st position 1 1 0 6 6 6.00 40.00 0 0 0 1 0  
2nd position 1 1 0 12 12 12.00 70.58 0 0 0 2 0  
3rd position 14 14 2 398 107* 33.16 86.71 1 2 1 45 4  
4th position 108 108 11 3,415 150 35.20 89.44 6 17 5 375 77  
5th position 92 92 15 3,040 139 39.48 87.58 7 18 10 296 54  
6th position 59 59 10 1,799 98* 36.71 84.49 0 15 2 186 18  
7th position 3 3 2 31 30* 31.00 206.66 0 0 0 3 2  

 

Performance in series / tournaments

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Bilateral series 167 154 19 5,157 150 38.20 89.45 9 31 8 569 100
3-4 teams 85 80 10 2,118 139 30.25 82.96 4 10 6 199 33
5+ teams 52 44 11 1,426 113 43.21 88.79 1 11 4 140 22

 

Performance in important tournaments

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
World Cup 23 21 7 738 113 52.71 90.33 1 7 2 68 13  
Champions Trophy 18 13 2 376 84 34.18 86.43 0 3 1 48 2  
Asia Cup 11 10 2 312 50 39.00 88.13 0 1 1 24 7  

 

Performance at different stages of tournaments

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Preliminary matches 105 96 17 2834 139 35.87 84.77 5 15 6 262 49
Preliminary Q/F 1 - - - - - - - - - - -
Quarter-finals 2 2 1 141 84 141.00 97.24 0 2 0 20 0
Semi-finals 5 4 0 119 62 29.75 100.84 0 1 1 13 1
Finals 24 22 3 450 69 23.68 81.37 0 3 3 44 5

 

Yuvraj Singh in Test cricket

Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Debut: v New Zealand at Mohali, October 16-20, 2003 (made 20 and 5*)

Last match:  v England at Kolkata, December 5-9, 2012 (made 32 and 11)

Career summary

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Overall 40 62 6 1,900 169 33.92 57.97 3 11 7 260 22

 

Performance against each country

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
v Australia 4 8 1 64 27 9.14 34.59 0 0 2 9 0
v Bangladesh 2 2 0 37 25 18.50 58.73 0 0 0 3 1
v England 8 14 1 471 86 36.23 55.93 0 4 1 52 9
v New Zealand 4 7 2 150 54* 30.00 52.08 0 1 1 25 2
v Pakistan 7 9 0 572 169 63.55 72.68 3 1 0 87 4
v South Africa 1 1 0 32 32 32.00 56.14 0 0 0 6 0
v Sri Lanka 6 9 1 367 77* 45.87 63.71 0 5 2 51 4
v West Indies 6 10 1 170 39 18.88 43.70 0 0 1 22 2
v Zimbabwe 2 2 0 37 25 18.50 41.11 0 0 0 5 0

 

Performance in each country

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
in Australia 2 4 0 17 12 4.25 35.41 0 0 2 3 0
in Bangladesh 2 2 0 37 25 18.50 58.73 0 0 0 3 1
in England 1 2 0 70 62 35.00 47.61 0 1 0 11 0
in India 19 31 4 1052 169 38.96 57.73 1 7 3 135 16
in New Zealand 3 5 1 125 54* 31.25 68.68 0 1 1 22 1
in Pakistan 6 7 0 401 122 57.28 70.10 2 1 0 59 3
in Sri Lanka 1 2 0 57 52 28.50 73.07 0 1 0 9 1
in West Indies 4 7 1 104 39 17.33 37.81 0 0 1 13 0
in Zimbabwe 2 2 0 37 25 18.50 41.11 0 0 0 5 0
Home 19 31 4 1052 169 38.96 57.73 1 7 3 135 16
Away 21 31 2 848 122 29.24 58.28 2 4 4 125 6

 

IMAGE: Yuvraj was, is and will remain one of India's greatest ODI cricketers. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Performance in each year

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
2003 1 2 1 25 20 25.00 23.58 0 0 0 3 1
2004 5 8 1 277 112 39.57 58.93 1 1 0 38 2
2005 4 6 1 189 77* 37.80 54.31 0 2 2 28 1
2006 9 13 1 339 122 28.25 52.63 1 0 1 49 1
2007 2 4 0 176 169 44.00 74.57 1 0 1 29 1
2008 4 7 1 256 86 42.66 61.68 0 2 1 27 6
2009 6 8 1 283 68 40.42 67.06 0 3 1 41 3
2010 3 4 0 94 52 23.50 66.66 0 1 0 12 2
2011 3 5 0 136 62 27.20 52.10 0 1 0 20 2
2012 3 5 0 125 74 25.00 53.41 0 1 1 13 3

 

Performance under each captain

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Rahul Dravid 13 20 3 624 122 36.70 54.88 2 2 2 87 4
Sourav Ganguly 5 7 1 131 47 21.83 37.86 0 0 0 18 0
Virender Sehwag 3 6 1 166 75 33.20 74.77 0 2 2 26 2
Anil Kumble 3 6 0 188 169 31.33 71.48 1 0 2 31 1
M S Dhoni 16 23 1 791 86 35.95 60.42 0 7 1 98 15

Batting first or second

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Batting first 17 28 1 1086 169 40.22 65.61 2 7 3 143 16
Fielding first 23 34 5 814 122 28.06 50.18 1 4 4 117 6

 

Batting in each innings of match

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
1st innings of match   17 0 698 169 41.05 65.17 2 4 3 94 10
2nd innings of match   21 0 458 62 21.80 46.49 0 2 3 66 4
3rd innings of match   14 3 452 86 41.09 65.41 0 4 0 61 6
4th innings of match   10 3 292 122 41.71 55.09 1 1 1 39 2

 

Performance in Won/Lost/Drawn matches

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Won matches 18 23 2 762 85* 36.28 55.57 0 6 2 92 9
Lost matches 10 20 0 567 122 28.35 62.23 2 2 3 86 5
Drawn matches 12 19 4 571 169 38.06 57.38 1 3 2 82 8

 

Performance at various batting positions

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
1st position   2 1 15 8 15.00 31.25 0 0 0 2 0
5th position   11 0 227 75 20.63 54.56 0 1 2 32 1
6th position   44 4 1,484 169 37.10 60.62 3 9 4 201 21
7th position   5 1 174 77* 43.50 47.67 0 1 1 25 0

Yuvraj Singh in Twenty20 Internationals

Yuvraj Singh

Photograph: Shirish Shete/PTI

Debut: v Scotland at Durban, Sep 13, 2007 (did not bat; match abandoned)

Last match: v England at Bengaluru, February 1, 2017 (made 27 off 10)

Career summary

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Overall 58 51 9 1177 77* 28.02 136.38 0 8 1 77 74

 

Performance against each country

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
v Afghanistan 2 2 1 41 23* 41.00 97.61 0 0 0 0 2
v Australia 10 8 3 283 77* 56.60 161.71 0 3 0 22 19
v Bangladesh 5 3 0 59 41 19.66 147.50 0 0 0 4 4
v England 8 7 0 160 58 22.85 186.04 0 1 0 7 15
v Ireland 1 1 1 3 3* - 75.00 0 0 0 0 0
v New Zealand 5 5 0 94 50 18.80 125.33 0 1 0 5 6
v Pakistan 8 8 2 155 72 25.83 109.92 0 1 0 10 9
v Scotland 1 - - - - - - - - - - -
v South Africa 5 5 0 113 37 22.60 113.00 0 0 0 8 5
v Sri Lanka 9 8 1 155 60* 22.14 140.90 0 1 1 9 11
v UAE 1 1 1 25 25* - 178.57 0 0 0 4 1
v West Indies 3 3 0 89 67 29.66 117.10 0 1 0 8 2

 

Performance in each country

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
in Australia 3 1 1 15 15* - 125.00 0 0 0 1 1  
in Bangladesh 11 9 2 189 60 27.00 103.84 0 1 0 18 8  
in England 5 5 1 153 67 38.25 154.54 0 1 0 10 9  
in India 19 18 3 437 77* 29.13 149.65 0 3 1 24 32  
in New Zealand 2 2 0 51 50 25.50 137.83 0 1 0 3 4  
in South Africa 7 6 0 160 70 26.66 179.77 0 2 0 10 12  
in Sri Lanka 6 5 1 98 32 24.50 119.51 0 0 0 7 5  
in West Indies 5 5 1 74 37 18.50 105.71 0 0 0 4 3  
Home 19 18 3 437 77* 29.13 149.65 0 3 1 24 32  
Away 12 8 1 154 50 22.00 126.22 0 1 0 10 9  
Neutral 27 25 5 586 70 29.30 130.51 0 4 0 43 33  

 

Performance in each year

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
2007 7 6 1 179 70 35.80 177.22 0 2 0 10 15  
2009 10 10 2 302 67 37.75 158.94 0 3 0 19 20  
2010 5 5 1 74 37 18.50 105.71 0 0 0 4 3  
2011 1 1 0 12 12 12.00 92.30 0 0 0 1 0  
2012 10 9 1 224 72 28.00 141.77 0 1 0 11 16  
2013 1 1 1 77 77* - 220.00 0 1 0 8 5  
2014 6 5 0 100 60 20.00 98.03 0 1 0 8 4  
2016 15 11 3 166 35 20.75 104.40 0 0 1 14 8  
2017 3 3 0 43 27 14.33 122.85 0 0 0 2 3  

 

Batting first or second

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Batting first 30 26 0 627 72 24.11 141.53 0 6 1 39 43  
Fielding first 28 25 9 550 77* 34.37 130.95 0 2 0 38 31  

Performance in Day / Day-night / Night matches

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Day matches 8 8 1 105 37 15.00 96.33 0 0 0 6 3  
Day/night matches 25 23 3 675 72 33.75 156.25 0 6 0 38 48  
Night matches 25 20 5 397 77* 26.46 123.29 0 2 1 33 23  

Performance in Won / Lost / Tied / No result matches

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Won matches 38 32 9 898 77* 39.04 147.45 0 6 1 62 61  
Lost matches 18 18 0 278 67 15.44 111.20 0 2 0 15 13  
Tied match 1 1 0 1 1 1.00 25.00 0 0 0 0 0  
No result 1 - - - - - - - - - - -  

 

Performance at various batting positions

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
3rd position 1 1 1 25 25* - 178.57 0 0 0 4 1
4th position 30 30 5 791 72 31.64 133.84 0 6 0 49 47
5th position 18 18 3 358 77* 23.86 142.62 0 2 0 24 26
7th position 2 2 0 3 3 1.50 42.85 0 0 1 0 0

 

Performance under each captain

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
M S Dhoni 55 48 9 1134 77* 29.07 136.95 0 8 1 75 71  
Virat Kohli 3 3 0 43 27 14.33 122.85 0 0 0 2 3  

 

Performance in series / tournaments

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Bilateral series 22 19 4 495 77* 33.00 153.25 0 4 1 29 37  
5+ teams 36 32 5 682 70 25.25 126.29 0 4 0 48 37  

 

Yuvraj Singh

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh celebrate winning the fifth ODI against New Zealand to clinch the series 3-1 in Auckland on March 14, 2009. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Performance in important tournaments

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Men's T20 World Cup 31 28 3 593 70 23.72 128.91 0 4 0 38 33  
Asia Cup 5 4 2 89 35 44.50 111.25 0 0 0 10 4  

 

Performance at different stage of tournaments

 MatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate1005004s6s
Preliminary matches 31 28 5 569 67 24.73 125.60 0 3 0 40 32  
Semi-finals 2 2 0 88 70 44.00 187.23 0 1 0 7 5  
Finals 3 2 0 25 14 12.50 62.50 0 0 0 1 0  

RAJNEESH GUPTA
