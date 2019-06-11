Why Yuvraj Singh is an ODI legend

Rajneesh Gupta presents Yuvraj Singh's numbers from different formats of cricket.
Yuvraj Singh in One-Day Internationals
Debut: v Kenya at Nairobi Gym, October 3, 2010 (did not bat)
Last match: v West Indies at North Sound (Antigua), June 30, 2017 (made 39 off 55)
Career summary
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Overall
|304
|278
|40
|8,701
|150
|36.55
|87.67
|14
|52
|18
|908
|155
|India
|301
|275
|39
|8,609
|150
|36.47
|87.43
|14
|52
|18
|896
|153
|Asia XI
|3
|3
|1
|92
|31
|46.00
|117.94
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2
Performance against each country
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|v Africa XI
|3
|3
|1
|92
|31
|46.00
|117.94
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2
|v Australia
|41
|37
|1
|981
|139
|27.25
|85.15
|2
|4
|4
|103
|16
|v Bangladesh
|14
|11
|2
|344
|102*
|38.22
|100.00
|1
|1
|0
|31
|13
|v Bermuda
|1
|1
|0
|83
|83
|83.00
|180.43
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|v England
|37
|36
|6
|1,523
|150
|50.76
|101.60
|4
|7
|2
|173
|29
|v Ireland
|2
|1
|1
|50
|50*
|-
|66.66
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|v Kenya
|7
|5
|2
|93
|58*
|31.00
|101.08
|0
|1
|1
|9
|1
|v Namibia
|1
|1
|1
|7
|7*
|-
|100.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|v Netherlands
|2
|2
|1
|88
|51*
|88.00
|68.21
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0
|v New Zealand
|31
|27
|3
|504
|87
|21.00
|64.61
|0
|2
|3
|57
|11
|v Pakistan
|38
|38
|6
|1,360
|107*
|42.50
|93.47
|1
|12
|2
|146
|22
|v Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|38
|38
|38.00
|135.71
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|v South Africa
|24
|23
|5
|633
|103
|35.16
|78.34
|1
|4
|2
|65
|9
|v Sri Lanka
|55
|50
|8
|1,400
|117
|33.33
|82.49
|1
|9
|3
|151
|20
|v UAE
|1
|1
|0
|22
|22
|22.00
|88.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|v West Indies
|31
|27
|1
|978
|131
|37.61
|81.84
|3
|5
|1
|95
|15
|v Zimbabwe
|15
|14
|2
|505
|120
|42.08
|98.24
|1
|4
|0
|42
|9
Performance in each country
|Mts
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|in Australia
|18
|17
|0
|516
|139
|30.35
|90.36
|1
|2
|0
|52
|8
|in Bangladesh
|17
|16
|3
|467
|102*
|35.92
|97.29
|1
|4
|1
|41
|16
|in England
|24
|23
|3
|688
|72
|34.40
|87.30
|0
|5
|2
|72
|10
|in India
|111
|104
|20
|3,507
|150
|41.75
|90.92
|7
|21
|5
|392
|65
|in Ireland
|4
|3
|2
|123
|61*
|123.00
|78.34
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2
|in Kenya
|4
|3
|0
|143
|84
|47.66
|106.71
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0
|in Malaysia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|in Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|13
|13
|13.00
|54.16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|in New Zealand
|12
|11
|0
|234
|87
|21.27
|61.74
|0
|2
|2
|26
|6
|in Pakistan
|15
|15
|5
|642
|107*
|64.20
|97.27
|1
|3
|1
|68
|11
|in Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|38
|38
|38.00
|135.71
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|in South Africa
|24
|21
|4
|399
|58*
|23.47
|79.32
|0
|3
|4
|38
|4
|in Sri Lanka
|40
|33
|2
|1,073
|117
|34.61
|78.78
|2
|6
|1
|118
|9
|in UAE
|7
|7
|0
|86
|34
|12.28
|82.69
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|in West Indies
|17
|15
|0
|555
|131
|37.00
|90.83
|1
|3
|0
|43
|17
|in Zimbabwe
|6
|6
|1
|217
|120
|43.40
|83.78
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3
|Home
|108
|101
|19
|3,415
|150
|41.64
|90.36
|7
|21
|5
|380
|63
|Away
|116
|105
|9
|3,434
|139
|35.77
|85.59
|6
|19
|6
|354
|59
|Neutral
|80
|72
|12
|1,852
|110
|30.86
|86.82
|1
|12
|7
|174
|33
Performance in each year
|Year
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|2000
|13
|12
|0
|260
|84
|21.66
|91.22
|0
|1
|0
|29
|3
|2001
|15
|12
|2
|238
|98*
|23.80
|76.28
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2
|2002
|26
|21
|3
|659
|80*
|36.61
|96.06
|0
|7
|1
|66
|9
|2003
|26
|25
|6
|600
|102*
|31.57
|76.72
|1
|3
|2
|63
|7
|2004
|31
|28
|0
|841
|139
|30.03
|90.72
|1
|5
|1
|87
|9
|2005
|26
|25
|5
|839
|120
|41.95
|80.44
|3
|3
|0
|90
|10
|2006
|22
|21
|5
|849
|107*
|53.06
|88.34
|2
|5
|2
|96
|8
|2007
|36
|33
|5
|1,287
|121
|45.96
|89.49
|1
|9
|1
|119
|33
|2008
|27
|27
|4
|893
|138*
|38.82
|100.22
|2
|3
|2
|82
|31
|2009
|23
|21
|1
|783
|131
|39.15
|95.95
|2
|5
|1
|88
|21
|2010
|15
|14
|3
|349
|74
|31.72
|70.08
|0
|2
|1
|38
|7
|2011
|14
|13
|4
|453
|113
|50.33
|81.91
|1
|5
|1
|48
|4
|2012
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2.00
|66.66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2013
|18
|15
|1
|276
|61
|19.71
|78.40
|0
|2
|4
|35
|4
|2017
|11
|10
|1
|372
|150
|41.33
|98.67
|1
|1
|0
|46
|7
Performance under each captain
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Sourav Ganguly
|110
|98
|12
|2,640
|139
|30.69
|86.47
|3
|16
|5
|261
|31
|Rahul Dravid
|68
|63
|11
|2,294
|110
|44.11
|86.20
|4
|13
|4
|249
|35
|Virender Sehwag
|3
|3
|1
|106
|79*
|53.00
|89.83
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3
|Mahela Jayawardene
|3
|3
|1
|92
|31
|46.00
|117.94
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2
|M S Dhoni
|104
|97
|12
|3,077
|138*
|36.20
|88.21
|6
|21
|9
|313
|73
|Gautam Gambhir
|5
|4
|2
|120
|42*
|60.00
|80.53
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4
|Virat Kohli
|11
|10
|1
|372
|150
|41.33
|98.67
|1
|1
|0
|46
|7
Batting first or second
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Reate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Batting first
|145
|142
|13
|4,743
|150
|36.76
|93.34
|11
|24
|11
|486
|102
|Fielding first
|159
|136
|27
|3,958
|121
|36.31
|81.72
|3
|28
|7
|422
|53
Performance in Day/Day-night matches
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Day matches
|134
|119
|16
|4,145
|138*
|40.24
|90.54
|8
|24
|4
|434
|75
|Day/night matches
|170
|159
|24
|4,556
|150
|33.74
|85.22
|6
|28
|14
|474
|80
Performance in Won/Lost/Tied/No result matches
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Won matches
|174
|156
|36
|6,008
|150
|50.06
|93.72
|11
|39
|4
|632
|118
|Lost matches
|114
|114
|1
|2,558
|139
|22.63
|75.92
|3
|12
|12
|259
|36
|Tied match
|1
|1
|0
|58
|58
|58.00
|116.00
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0
|No result
|15
|7
|3
|77
|40*
|19.25
|81.05
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1
Performance at various batting positions
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|1st position
|1
|1
|0
|6
|6
|6.00
|40.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2nd position
|1
|1
|0
|12
|12
|12.00
|70.58
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3rd position
|14
|14
|2
|398
|107*
|33.16
|86.71
|1
|2
|1
|45
|4
|4th position
|108
|108
|11
|3,415
|150
|35.20
|89.44
|6
|17
|5
|375
|77
|5th position
|92
|92
|15
|3,040
|139
|39.48
|87.58
|7
|18
|10
|296
|54
|6th position
|59
|59
|10
|1,799
|98*
|36.71
|84.49
|0
|15
|2
|186
|18
|7th position
|3
|3
|2
|31
|30*
|31.00
|206.66
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
Performance in series / tournaments
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Bilateral series
|167
|154
|19
|5,157
|150
|38.20
|89.45
|9
|31
|8
|569
|100
|3-4 teams
|85
|80
|10
|2,118
|139
|30.25
|82.96
|4
|10
|6
|199
|33
|5+ teams
|52
|44
|11
|1,426
|113
|43.21
|88.79
|1
|11
|4
|140
|22
Performance in important tournaments
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|World Cup
|23
|21
|7
|738
|113
|52.71
|90.33
|1
|7
|2
|68
|13
|Champions Trophy
|18
|13
|2
|376
|84
|34.18
|86.43
|0
|3
|1
|48
|2
|Asia Cup
|11
|10
|2
|312
|50
|39.00
|88.13
|0
|1
|1
|24
|7
Performance at different stages of tournaments
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Preliminary matches
|105
|96
|17
|2834
|139
|35.87
|84.77
|5
|15
|6
|262
|49
|Preliminary Q/F
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Quarter-finals
|2
|2
|1
|141
|84
|141.00
|97.24
|0
|2
|0
|20
|0
|Semi-finals
|5
|4
|0
|119
|62
|29.75
|100.84
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1
|Finals
|24
|22
|3
|450
|69
|23.68
|81.37
|0
|3
|3
|44
|5
Yuvraj Singh in Test cricket
Debut: v New Zealand at Mohali, October 16-20, 2003 (made 20 and 5*)
Last match: v England at Kolkata, December 5-9, 2012 (made 32 and 11)
Career summary
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Overall
|40
|62
|6
|1,900
|169
|33.92
|57.97
|3
|11
|7
|260
|22
Performance against each country
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|v Australia
|4
|8
|1
|64
|27
|9.14
|34.59
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0
|v Bangladesh
|2
|2
|0
|37
|25
|18.50
|58.73
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|v England
|8
|14
|1
|471
|86
|36.23
|55.93
|0
|4
|1
|52
|9
|v New Zealand
|4
|7
|2
|150
|54*
|30.00
|52.08
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2
|v Pakistan
|7
|9
|0
|572
|169
|63.55
|72.68
|3
|1
|0
|87
|4
|v South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|32
|32
|32.00
|56.14
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|v Sri Lanka
|6
|9
|1
|367
|77*
|45.87
|63.71
|0
|5
|2
|51
|4
|v West Indies
|6
|10
|1
|170
|39
|18.88
|43.70
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2
|v Zimbabwe
|2
|2
|0
|37
|25
|18.50
|41.11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
Performance in each country
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|in Australia
|2
|4
|0
|17
|12
|4.25
|35.41
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|in Bangladesh
|2
|2
|0
|37
|25
|18.50
|58.73
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|in England
|1
|2
|0
|70
|62
|35.00
|47.61
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0
|in India
|19
|31
|4
|1052
|169
|38.96
|57.73
|1
|7
|3
|135
|16
|in New Zealand
|3
|5
|1
|125
|54*
|31.25
|68.68
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1
|in Pakistan
|6
|7
|0
|401
|122
|57.28
|70.10
|2
|1
|0
|59
|3
|in Sri Lanka
|1
|2
|0
|57
|52
|28.50
|73.07
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1
|in West Indies
|4
|7
|1
|104
|39
|17.33
|37.81
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0
|in Zimbabwe
|2
|2
|0
|37
|25
|18.50
|41.11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Home
|19
|31
|4
|1052
|169
|38.96
|57.73
|1
|7
|3
|135
|16
|Away
|21
|31
|2
|848
|122
|29.24
|58.28
|2
|4
|4
|125
|6
Performance in each year
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|2003
|1
|2
|1
|25
|20
|25.00
|23.58
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2004
|5
|8
|1
|277
|112
|39.57
|58.93
|1
|1
|0
|38
|2
|2005
|4
|6
|1
|189
|77*
|37.80
|54.31
|0
|2
|2
|28
|1
|2006
|9
|13
|1
|339
|122
|28.25
|52.63
|1
|0
|1
|49
|1
|2007
|2
|4
|0
|176
|169
|44.00
|74.57
|1
|0
|1
|29
|1
|2008
|4
|7
|1
|256
|86
|42.66
|61.68
|0
|2
|1
|27
|6
|2009
|6
|8
|1
|283
|68
|40.42
|67.06
|0
|3
|1
|41
|3
|2010
|3
|4
|0
|94
|52
|23.50
|66.66
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2
|2011
|3
|5
|0
|136
|62
|27.20
|52.10
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2
|2012
|3
|5
|0
|125
|74
|25.00
|53.41
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3
Performance under each captain
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Rahul Dravid
|13
|20
|3
|624
|122
|36.70
|54.88
|2
|2
|2
|87
|4
|Sourav Ganguly
|5
|7
|1
|131
|47
|21.83
|37.86
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0
|Virender Sehwag
|3
|6
|1
|166
|75
|33.20
|74.77
|0
|2
|2
|26
|2
|Anil Kumble
|3
|6
|0
|188
|169
|31.33
|71.48
|1
|0
|2
|31
|1
|M S Dhoni
|16
|23
|1
|791
|86
|35.95
|60.42
|0
|7
|1
|98
|15
Batting first or second
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Batting first
|17
|28
|1
|1086
|169
|40.22
|65.61
|2
|7
|3
|143
|16
|Fielding first
|23
|34
|5
|814
|122
|28.06
|50.18
|1
|4
|4
|117
|6
Batting in each innings of match
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|1st innings of match
|17
|0
|698
|169
|41.05
|65.17
|2
|4
|3
|94
|10
|2nd innings of match
|21
|0
|458
|62
|21.80
|46.49
|0
|2
|3
|66
|4
|3rd innings of match
|14
|3
|452
|86
|41.09
|65.41
|0
|4
|0
|61
|6
|4th innings of match
|10
|3
|292
|122
|41.71
|55.09
|1
|1
|1
|39
|2
Performance in Won/Lost/Drawn matches
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Won matches
|18
|23
|2
|762
|85*
|36.28
|55.57
|0
|6
|2
|92
|9
|Lost matches
|10
|20
|0
|567
|122
|28.35
|62.23
|2
|2
|3
|86
|5
|Drawn matches
|12
|19
|4
|571
|169
|38.06
|57.38
|1
|3
|2
|82
|8
Performance at various batting positions
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|1st position
|2
|1
|15
|8
|15.00
|31.25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5th position
|11
|0
|227
|75
|20.63
|54.56
|0
|1
|2
|32
|1
|6th position
|44
|4
|1,484
|169
|37.10
|60.62
|3
|9
|4
|201
|21
|7th position
|5
|1
|174
|77*
|43.50
|47.67
|0
|1
|1
|25
|0
Yuvraj Singh in Twenty20 Internationals
Debut: v Scotland at Durban, Sep 13, 2007 (did not bat; match abandoned)
Last match: v England at Bengaluru, February 1, 2017 (made 27 off 10)
Career summary
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Overall
|58
|51
|9
|1177
|77*
|28.02
|136.38
|0
|8
|1
|77
|74
Performance against each country
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|v Afghanistan
|2
|2
|1
|41
|23*
|41.00
|97.61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|v Australia
|10
|8
|3
|283
|77*
|56.60
|161.71
|0
|3
|0
|22
|19
|v Bangladesh
|5
|3
|0
|59
|41
|19.66
|147.50
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|v England
|8
|7
|0
|160
|58
|22.85
|186.04
|0
|1
|0
|7
|15
|v Ireland
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3*
|-
|75.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|v New Zealand
|5
|5
|0
|94
|50
|18.80
|125.33
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6
|v Pakistan
|8
|8
|2
|155
|72
|25.83
|109.92
|0
|1
|0
|10
|9
|v Scotland
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|v South Africa
|5
|5
|0
|113
|37
|22.60
|113.00
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5
|v Sri Lanka
|9
|8
|1
|155
|60*
|22.14
|140.90
|0
|1
|1
|9
|11
|v UAE
|1
|1
|1
|25
|25*
|-
|178.57
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|v West Indies
|3
|3
|0
|89
|67
|29.66
|117.10
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2
Performance in each country
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|in Australia
|3
|1
|1
|15
|15*
|-
|125.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|in Bangladesh
|11
|9
|2
|189
|60
|27.00
|103.84
|0
|1
|0
|18
|8
|in England
|5
|5
|1
|153
|67
|38.25
|154.54
|0
|1
|0
|10
|9
|in India
|19
|18
|3
|437
|77*
|29.13
|149.65
|0
|3
|1
|24
|32
|in New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|51
|50
|25.50
|137.83
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|in South Africa
|7
|6
|0
|160
|70
|26.66
|179.77
|0
|2
|0
|10
|12
|in Sri Lanka
|6
|5
|1
|98
|32
|24.50
|119.51
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|in West Indies
|5
|5
|1
|74
|37
|18.50
|105.71
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Home
|19
|18
|3
|437
|77*
|29.13
|149.65
|0
|3
|1
|24
|32
|Away
|12
|8
|1
|154
|50
|22.00
|126.22
|0
|1
|0
|10
|9
|Neutral
|27
|25
|5
|586
|70
|29.30
|130.51
|0
|4
|0
|43
|33
Performance in each year
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|2007
|7
|6
|1
|179
|70
|35.80
|177.22
|0
|2
|0
|10
|15
|2009
|10
|10
|2
|302
|67
|37.75
|158.94
|0
|3
|0
|19
|20
|2010
|5
|5
|1
|74
|37
|18.50
|105.71
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2011
|1
|1
|0
|12
|12
|12.00
|92.30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2012
|10
|9
|1
|224
|72
|28.00
|141.77
|0
|1
|0
|11
|16
|2013
|1
|1
|1
|77
|77*
|-
|220.00
|0
|1
|0
|8
|5
|2014
|6
|5
|0
|100
|60
|20.00
|98.03
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4
|2016
|15
|11
|3
|166
|35
|20.75
|104.40
|0
|0
|1
|14
|8
|2017
|3
|3
|0
|43
|27
|14.33
|122.85
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
Batting first or second
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Batting first
|30
|26
|0
|627
|72
|24.11
|141.53
|0
|6
|1
|39
|43
|Fielding first
|28
|25
|9
|550
|77*
|34.37
|130.95
|0
|2
|0
|38
|31
Performance in Day / Day-night / Night matches
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Day matches
|8
|8
|1
|105
|37
|15.00
|96.33
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3
|Day/night matches
|25
|23
|3
|675
|72
|33.75
|156.25
|0
|6
|0
|38
|48
|Night matches
|25
|20
|5
|397
|77*
|26.46
|123.29
|0
|2
|1
|33
|23
Performance in Won / Lost / Tied / No result matches
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Won matches
|38
|32
|9
|898
|77*
|39.04
|147.45
|0
|6
|1
|62
|61
|Lost matches
|18
|18
|0
|278
|67
|15.44
|111.20
|0
|2
|0
|15
|13
|Tied match
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1.00
|25.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No result
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Performance at various batting positions
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|3rd position
|1
|1
|1
|25
|25*
|-
|178.57
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4th position
|30
|30
|5
|791
|72
|31.64
|133.84
|0
|6
|0
|49
|47
|5th position
|18
|18
|3
|358
|77*
|23.86
|142.62
|0
|2
|0
|24
|26
|7th position
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|1.50
|42.85
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Performance under each captain
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|M S Dhoni
|55
|48
|9
|1134
|77*
|29.07
|136.95
|0
|8
|1
|75
|71
|Virat Kohli
|3
|3
|0
|43
|27
|14.33
|122.85
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
Performance in series / tournaments
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Bilateral series
|22
|19
|4
|495
|77*
|33.00
|153.25
|0
|4
|1
|29
|37
|5+ teams
|36
|32
|5
|682
|70
|25.25
|126.29
|0
|4
|0
|48
|37
Performance in important tournaments
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Men's T20 World Cup
|31
|28
|3
|593
|70
|23.72
|128.91
|0
|4
|0
|38
|33
|Asia Cup
|5
|4
|2
|89
|35
|44.50
|111.25
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4
Performance at different stage of tournaments
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Preliminary matches
|31
|28
|5
|569
|67
|24.73
|125.60
|0
|3
|0
|40
|32
|Semi-finals
|2
|2
|0
|88
|70
|44.00
|187.23
|0
|1
|0
|7
|5
|Finals
|3
|2
|0
|25
|14
|12.50
|62.50
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
