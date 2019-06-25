The '83 World Cup game that gave India 'belief'

June 25, 2019 19:07 IST

IMAGE India players Yaspal Sharma and Roger Binny grab souvenir stumps as Mohinder Amarnath, left, runs off the field and West Indies batsman Michael Holding looks on after the 1983 Prudential World Cup final at Lord's on June 23, 1983, in London. Photograph: Adrian Murrell/Allsport/Getty Images

Ravi Shastri recalled India’s memorable victory over the West Indies on the opening day of the 1983 World Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday, saying it was an unexpected result that gave the team the "belief" of going all the way.

Indeed, India did go all the way and defeated the mighty West Indies again, in the final, to lift their maiden World Cup trophy 36 years ago.

"It has all begun here (at Old Trafford) in the summer of 1983. India played on the opening day against the West Indies, a team that had never been beaten in World Cup history. This was the meeting point and India beat the West Indies on this very ground. Plenty has changed here since then," Shastri told bcci.tv, referring to the complete makeover the stadium has undergone.

India won the game against the West Indies on June 9, 1983 after posting 262 for eight in 60 overs, with Yashpal Sharma scoring 89 off 120 balls. The Indian bowlers then put up a brilliant show to dismiss the West Indies for 228, with Roger Binny and Shastri taking three wickets each.

"Behind the ground are the railway tracks and I will never forget that. When the game got tight Joel Garner hit one right into the railway tracks. I for one will never forget that game because I took the last wicket.

"That (win) started it all. It gave us the belief that we could beat any side, once we had beat the West Indies. There was no stopping us. Good to be back here. 1983 is what changed the face of Indian cricket," Shastri, now India’s head coach, added.

Two weeks later, India beat the West Indies again to be crowned World champions for the first time.