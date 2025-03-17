Syed Abid Ali: A Panther On The Field

Abid Ali's contributions to Indian cricket remain etched in history.

Prakash Bhandari pays tribute to Syed Abid Ali who passed into the ages last week.

IMAGE: Syed Abid Ali's legacy as a dedicated team man and trailblazing all-rounder will continue to inspire generations to come. Photograph: BCCI/X

Syed Abid Ali, 83, who passed away in Tracy, California, will be remembered as a lion-hearted cricketer, the fittest player of his era, and an exceptional fielder.

A Hyderabadi cricketer, Abid Ali played first-class cricket alongside legends such as Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, M L Jaisimha, Abbas Ali Baig, Jayantilal Kenia, D Govindraj and P Krishnamurthy.

He belonged to the golden era of the 1960s and 1970s, when Hyderabad was a formidable team that challenged the might of teams like Bombay, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Abid Ali was a panther on the field, whether fielding or running between the wickets.

His round-arm medium pace was effective, and he was a reliable fielder at any position.

Alongside Eknath Solkar, he revolutionised India's close-in fielding, providing a solid foundation for the famed spin quartet of Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, S Venkataraghavan, and B S Chandrasekhar to thrive.

However, due to India's heavy reliance on spin bowling, Abid Ali's international career was cut short, as medium pacers found limited opportunities.

He was one of the rare players to have opened both the batting and bowling for India in Test cricket.

Over 29 Tests, he maintained a batting average of 20.36 and a bowling average of 42.12.

A Hero of India's Historic 1971 Victories

Abid Ali played a crucial role in two of India's historic Test victories in 1971 -- first in the West Indies and later in England.

In the West Indies series, he was at the crease with Sunil Gavaskar when India secured its maiden Test win in the Caribbean in March 1971.

Five months later, he was instrumental in India's famous victory over England at The Oval, a win celebrated as 'India's Cricketing Independence'.

At Port-of-Spain, Abid Ali and Gavaskar's crucial half-centuries placed India on the brink of history.

Gavaskar was the revelation of the tour, scoring four Test centuries, including a double century.

But it was Salim Durrani's magical deliveries that dismissed Gary Sobers and Clive Lloyd, setting up the win.

When the decisive moment arrived, Abid Ali, standing alongside Gavaskar, selflessly took a single off Sobers' full toss, allowing young Gavaskar to hit the winning stroke.

Later, at The Oval in 1971, India was on the verge of a historic victory in England.

As India neared the finish line, Farokh Engineer requested Abid to let him hit the winning shot.

However, Abid Ali took matters into his own hands, dispatching the ball to the boundary.

Before the ball could reach the ropes, a jubilant crowd stormed the field, eager to claim the ball as a souvenir.

A Life of Cricket and Two False Obituaries

After marrying a doctor, Abid Ali migrated to the US in the 1980s. In a bizarre twist, he had to read his obituaries on two separate occasions.

In 1995, following heart surgery, a rumour of his passing spread during a Test match broadcast on Doordarshan, where Farokh Engineer, believing the misinformation, announced his demise on air.

The situation was soon corrected, and Engineer later refuted the false news.

Again, in 2019, confusion arose when a Pakistani actor with the same name passed away, leading to another wave of erroneous reports.

On both occasions, Abid Ali reassured his well-wishers with a simple response: 'Inshallah, Main Zinda Hoon (By God's will, I am alive)'.

Photograph: Kind couresy Hyderabad Cricket Association/Instagram

Fond Memories and Tributes

Veteran sports journalist Raja Raman recalled, "Abid Bhai was fondly called 'Chichha' (uncle) in Hyderabad. His presence on the field was electrifying. As he ran up to bowl, the crowd at Fateh Maidan would chant 'oh, oh, oh...' reaching a crescendo as he leaped into his delivery stride."

One of Raman's strongest memories was Abid Ali's exceptional running between the wickets with Syed Kirmani in the Moin-ud-Dowla Gold Cup tournament.

Representing State Bank of India, Abid Ali stood out even in a star-studded squad.

Abid Ali played his last Test in 1974, as India's spin-heavy strategy kept medium pacers out of the national team.

Across 212 first-class matches (including Tests), he took 397 wickets. Despite his contributions, the BCCI never formally honored him for his achievements, and he had to make do with a modest monthly pension instead of a lump sum award of Rs 15 lakhs.

IMAGE: Syed Abid Ali represented India in 59 Tests and 5 ODIs. Photograph: Kind courtesy BAI/X

Tributes from Cricketing Legends

Sunil Gavaskar: "He gave his best when the team needed him. Even when asked to open the innings despite being an all-rounder, he delivered."

"His incredible catches in the leg cordon added an edge to our spin attack. A true gentleman with impeccable manners, he was the consummate professional."

S Venkataraghavan: "A compact all-rounder who secured his place with consistent performances. He could bat at any position and bowl whenever required."

Mohammad Azharuddin: "I used to watch him field at Fateh Maidan -- he was electric. I still remember his heroics in the 1971 Oval Test. I was honored to help him organise his benefit match in Mumbai in 1999."

Farokh Engineer: "My dear friend Abid Ali, rest in peace. He was my roommate on tours, a talented all-rounder, and a wonderful cricketer, though vastly underrated."

Madan Lal: "I played with him in the Lancashire League. He was immensely popular but always humble. A gutsy fighter, captains relied on him to deliver. He was a model fielder and a master of the outswinger."

Syed Kirmani: "He was the fittest man of his time, known for his lightning-fast running between the wickets. I had multiple century partnerships with Abid Bhai, and we never got run out."

Abid Ali's contributions to Indian cricket remain etched in history. His spirit, sportsmanship, and selfless play defined an era, and his legacy will endure in the annals of the game.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com