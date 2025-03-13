HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'His dedication and versatility made him stand out'

Source: PTI
March 13, 2025 12:02 IST

BCCI mourns Syed Abid Ali's passing

Syed Abid Ali represented India in 59 Tests and 5 ODIs

The BCCI on Thursday condoled the death of former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, saying he "embodied the spirit of the game" and his contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered.

IMAGE: Syed Abid Ali represented India in 59 Tests and 5 ODIs. Photograph: BAI/X

Ali, who was known for his versatility and sharp fielding skills, died in the United States, on Wednesday, after a prolonged illness.

He was 83.

Abid Ali was part of a golden generation of Hyderabad cricketers that included MAK Pataudi, ML Jaisimha, and Abbas Ali Baig.

 

"Shri Syed Abid Ali was a true all-rounder, a cricketer who embodied the spirit of the game. His contributions to India's historic victories in the 1970s will always be remembered," said BCCI president Roger Binny in a statement.

"His dedication and versatility made him stand out. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Ali represented India in 29 Tests and 5 ODIs, leaving a mark with his all-round capabilities.

His contributions were instrumental in India's historic Test series victories in England and the West Indies in 1971, where his fielding, bowling, and batting proved invaluable.

"Shri Syed Abid Ali's all-round skills and his contribution to Indian cricket are quite valued. He was a true gentleman of the game. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated.

Ali made his Test debut in December 1967 against Australia in Adelaide, marking the occasion with a sensational 6/55 in the first innings -- his career-best bowling figures.

His batting prowess was on display later in the same series when he scored 78 and 81 in the Sydney Test, proving his all-round capabilities.

Between 1967 and 1974, he played 29 Tests for India, tallying 1,018 runs and taking 47 wickets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
