Former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali passes away at 83

IMAGE: Syed Abid Ali’s legacy as a dedicated team man and trailblazing all-rounder will continue to inspire generations to come. Photograph: BCCI/X

Syed Abid Ali, the former Indian all-rounder and one of the finest fielders of his time, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Born in Hyderabad, Abid Ali represented India in 29 Test matches between 1967 and 1974. He made a memorable debut in Adelaide in December 1967, claiming a career-best 6 for 55 with his sharp medium pace. On the same Australia tour, he showcased his batting prowess with impressive knocks of 78 and 81 in Sydney.

In a rare and remarkable feat, Abid Ali opened both the batting and bowling for India in seven Tests — twice in New Zealand (1968), three times at home against the same opposition (1969), and twice more in the West Indies (1971).

Over his Test career, he scored 1,018 runs and picked up 47 wickets, leaving a lasting impact during a crucial period in Indian cricket history.

Mourning his loss, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Syed Abid Ali sir, the legendary all-rounder from Hyderabad. His contributions to Indian cricket, especially during the 1960s and 70s, will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace!"

Abid Ali’s legacy as a dedicated team man and trailblazing all-rounder will continue to inspire generations to come.