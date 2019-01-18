India has found right team balance before World Cup, feels Kohli

January 18, 2019 18:13 IST

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday praised the team after the historic 2-1 ODI series win and also revealed why he played leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in the series decider in Melbourne.

"It wasn't a great wicket to bat on, so we had to take it deep, but they were professional in getting the job done," he said.

"Kedar with bat and ball is always handy. Kuldeep had played a few games, so you don't want to make things too predictable. So we brought on Yuzvendra Chahal, and he played beautifully."

It is the first time India remained unbeaten on Australian soil in all three formats and Kohli said it augurs well for the upcoming World Cup.

"It's been an amazing tour for us. We drew the T20 series, won the Test and the ODI series. We are feeling confident and balanced as a side with the World Cup in mind," he said.

Playing his first match in the series, Chahal sizzled with a maiden six-wicket haul to be adjudged the Man of the Match.

"I enjoyed bowling for the first time in Australia (internationals)," Chahal said.

"The ball was spinning a little bit, so I planned to bowl slow and vary my pace. Looking forward to the New Zealand series."