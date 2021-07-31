News
Kohli and Co Chill in Durham

Kohli and Co Chill in Durham

By Rediff Cricket
July 31, 2021 10:14 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli, K L Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Umesh Yadav. Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram
 

Check out this groovy picture of some of India's finest cricketers chilling in Durham. Posing for pix shot by their loved ones.

Captain Virat Kohli, his Bollywood star missus Anushka Sharma and their six-month-old daughter Vamika toured Durham along with pacer Ishant Sharma and his basketballer wife Pratima Singh, fellow pacer Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya Wadhwa and opener Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita Sood.

Of course, there was further confirmation that K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty are an item; the actress spending the English summer with the dashing batsman.

'Dur'hum' saath saath hai,' Anushka captioned the picture on Instagram.

IMAGE: Aashita Sood, K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty, Virat Kohli, Anusha Sharma and baby Vamila, Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh, Tanya Wadhwa and Umesh Yadav in Durham.
Mayank Agarwal is the photographer.Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

The skipper took to social media to post pictures where he posed for Anushka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Having enjoyed a break for a few weeks in the UK, the Indian players will be looking to get back to some serious practice ahead of the five-Test series against England, starting on August 4.

Rediff Cricket
