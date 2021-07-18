News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan 10th Indian to go past 6000 ODI runs

Dhawan 10th Indian to go past 6000 ODI runs

By Rediff Cricket
July 18, 2021 22:26 IST
Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: India captain Shikhar Dhawan went past 6000 runs in ODIs during the series opener against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Shikhar Dhawan became the 10th Indian cricketer to complete the landmark of 6000 runs in One-Day Internationals, during the first match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.

 

Dhawan, who is leading India in Sri Lanka, achieved the feat during his unbeaten innings of 86 at the R Premdasa Stadium, which helped the visitors register an emphatic seven-wicket victory with 13.2 overs to spare.

The other Indians, who have gone past 6000 runs in ODIs include the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Virat Kohli (12169 runs), former skippers Sourav Ganguly (11221 runs), Rahul Dravid (10768 runs), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10599 runs) and Mohammed Azharuddin (9378 runs).

Opener Rohit Sharma (9205 runs), Yuvraj Singh (8609 runs) and Virender Sehwag (7995 runs) are the other Indians to get past the landmark of 6000 runs in 50-overs cricket.

Dhawan, who registered his 33rd ODI fifty, achieved the feat in his 143rd ODI.

Rediff Cricket
