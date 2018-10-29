Was Dhoni dropped from T20s because of ODI form?

October 29, 2018 08:33 IST

A look at his T20 Internationals numbers and one wonders why M S Dhoni was dropped for the T20 series against the Windies and Australia.

His T20I numbers are quite decent and there is no sudden dip in his form, notes Rajneesh Gupta.

Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India's selectors made a surprise decision to drop Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the T20I squads for the West Indies and Australia series.

A look at his numbers and one wonders about the rationale for this decision. Dhoni's T20 Internationals numbers are quite decent and there is no sudden dip in his form.

Have a look at the table below:

Dhoni in T20 Internationals

Innings Not Out Runs Average 100s 50s Strike Rate upto 2017 75 38 1,364 36.86 0 1 125.02 in 2018 5 2 123 41.00 0 1 155.70

IMAGE: M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli in conversation. Photograph: BCCI

Dhoni has been ahead of Virat Kohli on both strike rate and average not just this year but in the last two years as well! Take a look:

Indian batsmen in T20Is since 2017

5 innings or more

Innings Not Out Runs Average 100s 50s Strike Rate Dinesh Karthik 9 7 169 84.50 0 0 183.70 Hardik Pandya 15 6 193 21.44 0 0 159.50 Rohit Sharma 22 1 722 34.38 2 4 154.27 K L Rahul 13 1 517 43.08 1 4 153.41 Shikhar Dhawan 18 1 561 33.00 0 5 145.71 M S Dhoni 17 8 375 41.67 0 2 143.68 Suresh Raina 14 0 402 28.71 0 2 141.05 Virat Kohli 17 3 445 31.79 0 2 139.06 Manoj Pande 17 9 448 56.00 0 2 128.00 Shreyas Iyer 5 0 83 16.60 0 0 103.75

IMAGE: Next year's ODI World Cup in England may be the last time Dhoni dons the India blues. Photograph: BCCI

Indian batsmen in T20Is in 2018

5 innings or more

Innings Not Out Runs Average 100s 50s Strike Rate Hardik Pandya 6 5 117 117.00 0 0 201.72 Dinesh Karthik 6 5 98 98.00 0 0 200.00 KL Rahul 6 1 238 47.60 1 1 171.22 M S Dhoni 5 2 123 41.00 0 1 155.70 Shikhar Dhawan 12 0 434 36.17 0 4 148.12 Rohit Sharma 13 1 439 36.58 1 3 144.88 Suresh Raina 11 0 298 27.09 0 1 143.96 Manoj Pande 9 6 276 92.00 0 1 127.19 Virat Kohli 7 1 146 24.33 0 0 117.74

IMAGE: Once regarded as the Master of the Chase, Dhoni's biggest problem is now chasing down totals. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It is quite likely that Dhoni has been dropped from the T20I squads on the basis of his current ODI form.

No doubt, Dhoni has been struggling in ODIs of late. And this year has been abysmal. Take a look:

Dhoni in ODIs

Innings Not Out Runs Average 100s 50s Strike Rate up to 2017 268 76 9,898 51.55 10 67 88.46 in 2018 11 2 245 27.22 0 0 68.24

IMAGE: Dhoni in action. Photograph: BCCI

Among all batsmen who have faced 200 or more balls between overs 30 and 50 in ODIs in 2018, Dhoni has the worst strike rate.

That there is a difference of more than 25 points between Dhoni and Joe Root (who is at number 6 in this table) is an eye-opener.

That Dhoni has hit only 2 sixes in this period is a clear indication that his hitting skills are on the vane.

Lowest batting strike rate in overs 30 and 50 in 2018

(minimum 200 balls faced)

Batsman Balls Runs Dismissals Average Strike Rate Fours Sixes M S Dhoni 255 179 8 22.37 70.19 12 2 Peter Moor (Zimbabwe) 223 165 6 27.50 73.99 9 7 Gary Wilson (Ireland) 209 163 6 27.16 77.99 5 3 Shai Hope (West Indies) 248 200 3 66.66 80.64 9 5 Hashmatullah Shahidi (Afghanistan) 203 171 4 42.75 84.23 14 0 Joe Root (England) 311 298 5 59.60 95.81 15 4 Mahmudullah (Bangladesh) 259 250 8 31.25 96.52 13 10 Jason Holder (West Indies) 214 212 9 23.55 99.06 10 9 Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) 371 368 8 46.00 99.19 31 10

Note: The data excludes the third ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.