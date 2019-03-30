Preview in Numbers: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

March 30, 2019 11:02 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 10 in IPL 12: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is a match-winner. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

4 Average number of innings Rishabh Pant takes to score a fifty in the IPL -- the fewest for an Indian batsman among all those who have scored at least 10 fifties in the IPL.

Virat Kohli is second with a fifty (or more) every 4.13 innings

10.55 The run rate when Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine open the batting together for Kolkata Knight Riders -- the highest by any current opening pair in the IPL.

26 Number of times Amit Mishra has got a batsman out stumped in the IPL.

No one else has even 20 such dismissals.

36 Number of matches lost by Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) at Feroz Shah Kotla -- the most any team has lost at a single venue in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are second with 34 losses at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

225.47 Sunil Narine's batting strike rate against spin in the IPL -- the highest for any batsman facing at least 50 balls.

269.44 Andre Russell's strike rate in IPL 2019.

In his two outings this season, Russell has scored 97 runs off 36 balls with 9 sixes and 7 fours.