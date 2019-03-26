IPL sidelights: Golfers and the Delhi Capitals connection

March 26, 2019 19:06 IST

IMAGE: India golfer Shiv Kapur. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Golfers from across the world, participating in the Hero Indian Open in Gurgaon, starting Thursday, plan to catch their favourites IPL teams in action.

Be it India's Shiv Kapur or South African Brandon Stone, the golfers are keeping a close eye on the ongoing tournament.

Although the focus is solely on winning the Hero Indian Open title, Shiv Kapur, a Delhi Capitals fan said: "I loved a touch of cricket when we were in New Zealand and I played the event, which was a unique format with Stephen Fleming. We are playing the Pro-Am together on Wednesday," said Kapur.

Scottish Open winner Stone, a die-hard cricket follower, not only wants to watch an IPL match on Saturday in New Delhi but is also determined to turn his Austrian friend and fellow European Tour player Bernd Wiesberger into a cricket fan.

"I've got a few mates playing here for the Delhi Capitals in Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris, who have promised me tickets for the matches against Chennai Super Kings today and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday," the 25-year-old from Rustenberg said on Tuesday.

"I'll probably take Bernd along with me for the KKR game, and hopefully by the time that's done, he will have some idea about cricket," he added.

Stone shot a stunning 10-under 60 enroute to his Scottish Open win last year.

"Also Jacques Kallis will be there as KKR coach so there's another South African connection for me," he added.

The US$1.75m Hero Indian Open will feature 156 players from 30 at the DLF Golf and Country Club here.

Speaking at a press meet along with Wiesberger and England's Aaron Rai, Stone said watching an IPL game in India had been on his list of things to do ever since he had watched the tournament when it was played in South Africa in 2009.

"That was a brilliant tournament and I've always wanted to see an IPL game in India ever since. I'm definitely going to be at the Saturday game, hopefully with a few birdies under my belt and sitting comfortably in the tournament."

Wiesberger, who doesn't have much idea about cricket, said while he preferred skiing, he would backing the better team to win.

"I have no idea which one that will be though," he said, but Stone added: "By the time we're done, he (Wiesberger) will hopefully have become a Delhi Capitals fan."

Delhi Capitals launch official anthem

Delhi Capitals released their official anthem for IPL 2019 on Sunday, title 'Roar Machaa'.

The song has been composed and sung by Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi.

“It’s been an absolute honour and great fun working on this year’s anthem for the Delhi Capitals - Roar Machaa. Delhi as a city has tremendous energy, and you can almost never stop a Dilliwala from shaking a leg if the music’s peppy and catchy,” Amit Trivedi was quoted as saying in a statement.

“We want the city and its people to experience the quintessential Dilli vibe through this song. That’s why we’ve incorporated words like ‘scene’ and ‘swagger’, and phrases like ‘lagi padhi hai lanka’ that are typically Delhi. And the stress on the word ‘roar’, a natural continuation from the team’s magnificent tiger logo, essentially captures a quality that Delhiites possess – fierceness,” he continued.