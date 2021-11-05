Wishes pour in for birthday boy Kohli

The Cricket fraternity showered heartfelt birthday wishes on Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the run machine-turned 33 today.

From legendary Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag to the teammates of Delhi-born batter, everyone took to their Twitter handles to share wishes for Kohli on his special day.

"Many happy returns of the day @imVkohli. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of success, happiness and good health," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

"A very happy birthday to @imVkohli.Wishing you love, success and great health in the times to come. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," VVS Laxman wrote.

IMAGE: Wasim Jaffer with Virat Kohli in this throwback photo. Photograph: Wasim Jaffer/Twitter

"Tough times don't last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Happy Birthday @imVkohli. Wishing you good health and happiness for the coming year!" India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane tweeted.

"Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king @imVkohli," Mohammed Siraj wrote while posting a compilation video.

"Here's wishing the KING, the LEADER, the INSPIRATION, Virat Kohli, a very very Happy Birthday!" Kohli's IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli, have a great day and year ahead #MajorThrowback #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," Wasim Jaffer tweeted while sharing an old photo with Indian captain.

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Dinesh Karthik/Twitter

"As his name suggests, he's meant for big things in life! Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Best wishes always...have a great game tonight!" Dinesh Karthik tweeted.

"23,159 intl. runs & going strong Most Test wins as Indian captain 2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner Wishing @imVkohli- #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batsmen - a very happy birthday. Let's relive his fine ton in pink-ball Test," BCCI tweeted.

"Happy birthday Virat. Good luck for today's game. @imVkohli," Umesh Yadav tweeted.

FC Goa tweeted: “Here's wishing our co-owner @imVkohli who's an inspiration to many, the very best on his birthday!”

Since, making his debut in 2008, Kohli has played 254 ODIs, 96 Tests, and 92 T20Is for the national side. He has several records in all the formats and is the only batter to have a 50-plus average in all three formats of the game at the same time.

The 33-year-old is also the leading run-scorer in men's T20 internationals with his 3225 runs in 92 matches.

With 70 international centuries, Kohli is third on the list only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71). The Indian captain has 23159, which is the seventh most in the list of all-time highest run-scorers in international cricket.

The Delhi-born batter is the most successful Indian skipper in Test cricket when it comes to the number of wins. Under his 65-match stint as captain, India have won 38 matches with remarkable Test series victories in foreign soils as well.