IPL Poll: KXIP vs MI: Who will win?

October 01, 2020 10:57 IST
Thursday, October 1, will see the Kings XI Punjab take on the Mumbai Indians in the 13th game of the Indian Premier League, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan put up a powerhouse performance scoring 99 off 58 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Both teams are sailing in the same boat, having won one game out of three played so far.

For Kings XI Punjab, openers K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been the among the runs, while Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard played quickfire knocks towards the end against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Who do YOU think will WIN this match?

Time to vote, guys!

