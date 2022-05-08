News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Genuine pace of Malik will be hard to ignore'

'Genuine pace of Malik will be hard to ignore'

Source: PTI
May 08, 2022 22:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a world where fast bowling is a valuable commodity, India are now a shining light, says Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell.

Pace bowler Umran Malik has made a name for himself this IPL by constantly increasing the speed of his deliveries throughout the tournament

IMAGE: Pace bowler Umran Malik has made a name for himself this IPL by constantly increasing the speed of his deliveries throughout the tournament. Photograph: BCCI

India's cricketing establishment has over the years shown patience in grooming a pack of world-class bowlers but in near future, the genuine pace of Umran Malik will be hard to ignore, feels former Australia captain Ian Chappell.

 

Chappell, one of the most respected voices in world cricket, says that the advent of IPL has acted as a catalyst for India's "enormous depth in pace bowling" and it is not showing any signs of abating.

"India's pace-bowling revolution shows no sign of abating, and the name on IPL watchers' lips is currently that of the pacy Umran Malik. In the past India has displayed patience in developing its fast-bowling group but the genuine pace of Malik will be hard to ignore," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

"In a world where fast bowling is a valuable commodity, India are now a shining light."

The IPL indeed has played a huge role in transforming India from a side with potential to a dominant force in world cricket.

"India are currently a dominant international side and if they continue to show the required resolve, will continue to be a leading team. That is an envious position and India can thank the highly successful IPL for much of their lofty reputation."

Chappell feels that India's pace bowling arsenal is a matter of "envy" for rival countries.

"The development of star quick bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj has been instrumental in India's improved overseas reputation. There is also a depth below that group, in the successful Ishant Sharma, the underrated Umesh Yadav, and handy back-up in Shardul Thakur."

Chappell, who first toured India in 1969 and played against the top sides in his time, believes the situation now is a far cry from the days when some Indian players were happy being non-playing members in adverse conditions.

"India have evolved from a team that had a reputation where some players treasured the blazer, sweater and cap more than actual selection in the Test side, to one that was extremely difficult to beat under any conditions," he wrote.

"However, India, who had produced the odd faster bowler, lacked a pace conglomerate. Then the IPL began to bare its teeth, and now we have the current generation of fast bowlers to round out a versatile attack, which accompanies a strong batting line-up and a decent catching combination," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PHOTOS: RCB thrash SRH in clinical show
IPL PHOTOS: RCB thrash SRH in clinical show
Samson applauds young Jaiswal after Kings demolition
Samson applauds young Jaiswal after Kings demolition
Spotted! Preity's husband at Wankhede
Spotted! Preity's husband at Wankhede
IPL PIX: CSK crush Delhi Capitals by 91 runs
IPL PIX: CSK crush Delhi Capitals by 91 runs
RCB's Hasaranga happy with clarity of role
RCB's Hasaranga happy with clarity of role
60 feared dead as Russia bombs Ukrainian school
60 feared dead as Russia bombs Ukrainian school
EPL PIX: West Ham keep pressure on United; Arsenal win
EPL PIX: West Ham keep pressure on United; Arsenal win

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

IPL PIX: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw admitted to hospital with high fever

Prithvi Shaw admitted to hospital with high fever

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances