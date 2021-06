June 17, 2021 13:22 IST

Cricketers representing tiny New Zealand (population: 5.12 million) and continent size India (population: 1.39 billion) will contest the first World Test Championship Final at Southampton from Friday, January 18.

Dominic Xavier salutes both teams, wishes both sides luck and hopes for five days of unforgettable cricket.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com