Check out Kohli's IPL milestone today!

April 02, 2019 13:42 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 14 in IPL 12: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IMAGE: RCB certainly have the resources in their ranks to beat Royals. But can they? Photograph: RCB/Twitter

100 This match will be the 100th game for Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain.

He will become only the third player after M S Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir to be the captain in 100 IPL matches.

41 Number of fours and sixes hit by Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen in IPL 2019 -- the fewest among all teams.

21.26 Virat Kohli's batting average against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL -- his lowest against all IPL teams.

He has scored only 2 fifties in 17 innings against the Royals.

14.56 Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting average in this IPL -- the lowest among all teams in IPL2019.

9.49 Rajasthan Royals's bowling run-rate in this IPL -- the second worst after Mumbai Indians (9.73)

6.39 Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting run-rate in this IPL -- the lowest among all teams in IPL 2019.

3 Number of matches played by Rajasthan Royals in this IPL.

On all the three occasions, Captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss!

2 Number of times Shreyas Gopal has played against A B de Villiers in the IPL.

On both occasions he has dismissed de Villiers. Of the 21 balls de Villiers faced from Gopal, he has scored only 15 runs without hitting a boundary.