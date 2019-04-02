Check out Kohli's IPL milestone today!

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 14 in IPL 12: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.
100 This match will be the 100th game for Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain.
He will become only the third player after M S Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir to be the captain in 100 IPL matches.
41 Number of fours and sixes hit by Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen in IPL 2019 -- the fewest among all teams.
21.26 Virat Kohli's batting average against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL -- his lowest against all IPL teams.
He has scored only 2 fifties in 17 innings against the Royals.
14.56 Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting average in this IPL -- the lowest among all teams in IPL2019.
9.49 Rajasthan Royals's bowling run-rate in this IPL -- the second worst after Mumbai Indians (9.73)
6.39 Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting run-rate in this IPL -- the lowest among all teams in IPL 2019.
3 Number of matches played by Rajasthan Royals in this IPL.
On all the three occasions, Captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss!
2 Number of times Shreyas Gopal has played against A B de Villiers in the IPL.
On both occasions he has dismissed de Villiers. Of the 21 balls de Villiers faced from Gopal, he has scored only 15 runs without hitting a boundary.
this
Comment
article