PIX: Meet CSK's fam squad

April 02, 2019 12:19 IST

IMAGE: Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka, left, with daughter Garcia with Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra with daughter Hinaya Heer. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

With the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in full swing, cricket fans across the country have already witnessed some thrilling contests.

Chennai Super Kings won their third match of the season with an eight-run defeat of Rajasthan Royals, in Chennai, on Sunday and are rightfully on top of the table.

The limelight of CSK's post-match celebration like last season, is on the kids this year -- Ziva Dhoni, Gracia Raina and Hinaya Heer.

Watch: Ziva is CSK and Dhoni's personal cheerleader. Video: CSK/Twitter

CSK have been in menacing form, winning three from three matches so far, and the popular WAGs of the cricketers and their star kids have not only added glamour but also offer enough entertainment in the IPL.

Take a look at more such pictures:

IMAGE: CSK's kids and WAGs squad having fun at the stadium. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

IMAGE: Garcia and Hinaya Heer in a playful mood at the airport. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

IMAGE: Perfect travelling partners. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

IMAGE: Shane Watson snapped with his wife and daughter. Photograph: CSK/Twitter