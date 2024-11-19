It Wasn't About Money: Pant Hits Back

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant parted ways with Delhi Capitals after failing to agree terms with the team owners. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant strongly refuted Sunil Gavaskar's claims that he might have quit Delhi Capitals following disagreements over his retention fee.



Delhi Capitals' shock move to release Pant shocked fans.



Reports suggest that Pant quit DC after failing to agree terms with the team owners over the new coaching staff and is headed for the IPL mega auction where he is likely to attract huge bids from a number of teams.



In the video posted by Star Sports on X, Gavaskar shared his thoughts on Pant's release.



'See the auction dynamics are completely different, we don't know how it will work but what I feel is Delhi Capitals would certainly want Rishabh Pant back in their squad.'



'Sometimes, when a player has to be retained, there is a talk between the franchise and players about the fees, that are expected. As you can see some of the players who have been retained by their franchises, they have gone for more than what the No. 1 retention fee deduction would be,' Gavaskar said.

'So clearly, I think maybe there was some disagreement over there but my feeling is Delhi would definitely want Rishabh Pant back because they need a captain as well. If Rishabh Pant is not in their squad then they have to look for a new captain as well. So my feeling is Delhi will definitely go for Rishabh Pant,' he added.



Pant was clearly not impressed with the batting great's analysis.



'My retention wasn't about the money for sure that I can say,' he replied to the Star Sports tweet.