News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » It Wasn't About Money: Pant Hits Back

It Wasn't About Money: Pant Hits Back

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 19, 2024 14:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant parted ways with Delhi Capitals after failing to agree terms with the team owners. Photograph: BCCI
 

Rishabh Pant strongly refuted Sunil Gavaskar's claims that he might have quit Delhi Capitals following disagreements over his retention fee.

Delhi Capitals' shock move to release Pant shocked fans.

Reports suggest that Pant quit DC after failing to agree terms with the team owners over the new coaching staff and is headed for the IPL mega auction where he is likely to attract huge bids from a number of teams.

In the video posted by Star Sports on X, Gavaskar shared his thoughts on Pant's release.

'See the auction dynamics are completely different, we don't know how it will work but what I feel is Delhi Capitals would certainly want Rishabh Pant back in their squad.'

'Sometimes, when a player has to be retained, there is a talk between the franchise and players about the fees, that are expected. As you can see some of the players who have been retained by their franchises, they have gone for more than what the No. 1 retention fee deduction would be,' Gavaskar said.

'So clearly, I think maybe there was some disagreement over there but my feeling is Delhi would definitely want Rishabh Pant back because they need a captain as well. If Rishabh Pant is not in their squad then they have to look for a new captain as well. So my feeling is Delhi will definitely go for Rishabh Pant,' he added.

Pant was clearly not impressed with the batting great's analysis.

'My retention wasn't about the money for sure that I can say,' he replied to the Star Sports tweet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL Auction: Watch Out For These Stars!
IPL Auction: Watch Out For These Stars!
Who Will Captain DC, KKR, LSG, RCB?
Who Will Captain DC, KKR, LSG, RCB?
IPL 2025: Who Was Retained, Released
IPL 2025: Who Was Retained, Released
Who's Yamini Malhotra?
Who's Yamini Malhotra?
The Man Who Upset Salman On Bigg Boss 18
The Man Who Upset Salman On Bigg Boss 18
The Bollywood Singer Who Lost His Voice
The Bollywood Singer Who Lost His Voice
Struggling Shafali dropped for Australia ODIs
Struggling Shafali dropped for Australia ODIs

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Shock waves in IPL! Pant, Shreyas released
Shock waves in IPL! Pant, Shreyas released
Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction
Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances