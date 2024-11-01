Who Will Captain DC, KKR, LSG, RCB?

IPL 2025 is poised to be a season of significant change and excitement.

A wave of high-profile player releases, including four prominent captains -- Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Faf du Plessis -- has reshaped the landscape of the league.

With these star players entering the auction pool, the coming mega auction promises to be a thrilling spectacle. The release of these experienced captains also presents an opportunity for younger players to step up and take on leadership roles.

Shreyas Iyer's Surprising Exit from KKR

In a surprising turn of events, the Kolkata Knight Riders decided to release their 2024 IPL-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, ahead of the auction.

KKR Managing Director Venky Mysore revealed that communication with Iyer had been less than ideal, leading to the franchise's decision. While specific reasons haven't been publicly disclosed, reports suggest that Iyer's salary expectations might have played a role.

With Iyer's release, the star batter is now available for other franchises. Teams like Delhi Capitals, who have also released their captain Rishabh Pant, could be potential suitors for Iyer, given his experience and leadership qualities.

Iyer previously led DC to a third-place finish in 2019 and had a successful season with 519 runs in 2020, before being replaced by Pant as captain in 2021 sustaining a shoulder injury.

Returning to KKR in 2024 after a back injury, Iyer had a stellar season with KKR and delivered a strong performance, scoring 351 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 146.86, along with 34 fours and 14 sixes.

His impressive performances, combined with the guidance of team Mentor Gautam Gambhir and Coach Chandrakant Pandit, were instrumental in KKR's success.

However, the franchise has opted to focus on a new core, retaining players like Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore/Rs 130 million), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 crore/Rs 120 million), Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore/Rs 40 million), and Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore), totaling Rs 57 crore/Rs 570 million. With Rs 63 crore (Rs 630 million) remaining, KKR is primed to make a significant play at the auction.

LSG Release K L Rahul: A Bold Move for the Future

K L Rahul's journey as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants came to an end ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Rahul, who has been central to LSG's line-up, now joins the auction pool as LSG looks to refresh its roster for a new season. While Rahul successfully led LSG to two playoff finishes in his three-year stint, the team's 2024 season was underwhelming, ending in a seventh-place finish with 14 points from 14 matches.

According to PTI, the LSG management's decision to release Rahul was largely driven by his conservative batting style and strike rate over the past three seasons.

A source closely tracking LSG's strategic discussions revealed, 'The only consideration at LSG was performance in the last three years and especially Rahul's own batting style and strike rate which are important variables while a decision is arrived at.'

Rahul's strike rates over his three seasons with LSG -- 136.13 (2024), 113.23 (2023), and 135.38 (2022) -- were seen as incompatible with the fast-evolving T20 format. LSG's leadership team, including Head Coach Justin Langer and Mentor Zaheer Khan, extensively analysed these numbers before making the final call.

With Rahul's departure, LSG retained Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore/Rs 210 million), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore/Rs 110 million), Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore), and Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore), for a total investment of Rs 51 crore/Rs 510 million, giving LSG an ample Rs 69 crore/Rs 60 million for the auction.

Commenting on the retentions, LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka shared his thoughts on the shift in focus, 'Retaining players is about performance, consistency, and creating a style of play that aligns with today's game. With the way cricket is evolving, we're looking for players who can maintain a high strike rate and match the team's philosophy. It was a difficult decision, but we believe it's the right step forward for the franchise.'

DC Drops a Bomb: Rishabh Pant Released

Delhi Capitals made a bold decision ahead of the IPL 2025 season by releasing their captain and highest run-scorer, Rishabh Pant.

After eight remarkable years with DC, Pant now heads into the auction, bringing with him a wealth of experience and the reputation of being one of the league's most dynamic batters.

Despite returning from a serious injury in 2024, Pant played 13 matches, scoring 446 runs at an impressive strike rate of 155.40 -- showcasing his fighting spirit and skill.

Reflecting on the retentions, DC Co-Owner Parth Jindal expressed satisfaction with their chosen core, which includes Axar Patel (Rs 16.5 crore/Rs 165 million), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore/Rs 132.5 million), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore/Rs 100 million), and Abhishek Porel (Rs 4 crore), amounting to Rs 43.75 crore (Rs 437.5 million).

'In Axar, Kuldeep, Tristan and Abhishek, we have the ideal blend of experience and youth, and I am very pleased with our retentions. I would have liked to retain more players who have turned out for DC, but the rules mean we have to pick strategically,' Jindal remarked, underscoring the constraints the franchise faced.

Jindal also acknowledged the opportunity for DC to reclaim familiar faces at the auction through the Right to Match (RTM) option, leaving room for players like Pant to potentially return.

'Going into the auction, we will have two RTM cards, and that leaves the door open for players who have worn the DC shirt in the past, to carry on with us. We know who we want and will make sure to get some if not all the players back,' Jindal said, hinting at a possible continuation for Pant with DC.

With Rs 76.25 crore (Rs 762.5 million) left for the mega auction, Jindal expressed DC's commitment to building a championship-winning squad, 'With this important milestone behind us, the team is working tirelessly on the mega auction. Our intent is to build a strong and balanced squad that can bring home a much-awaited IPL trophy to our city.'

RCB retains Kohli, release Faf

Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced their retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, making a strategic choice to secure a strong Indian core. Leading the pack is franchise icon Virat Kohli, retained for Rs 21 crore. Joining Kohli are explosive batter Rajat Patidar at Rs 11 crore and promising pacer Yash Dayal at Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million), making this a lean yet potent line-up for the upcoming season.

This shift in strategy comes alongside RCB's decision to release captain Faf du Plessis, who took over after Kohli stepped down from the captaincy in 2021.

While Faf led the team to two playoff appearances in his three-year tenure, his age, now 40, may have prompted the management's bold call to move on and potentially see Kohli return to the captaincy.

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat highlighted the franchise's focus on building a robust Indian foundation.

'For us, prioritising a strong Indian core during the auction phase is crucial, and our retention reflects that decision. Retaining our players was a straightforward choice, especially given their performance last year,' he noted.

Bobat further emphasised the value of Patidar and Dayal to the team, each bringing distinct strengths to RCB's line-up.

'Rajat and Yash are two high-quality players who demonstrated their capabilities last season. Rajat has a unique ability to attack spin and play aggressively, while Yash impressed us with the new ball, swinging it both ways and performing well under pressure. Retaining them was an obvious choice,' Bobat said.

With the possibility of Kohli resuming his role as captain, this retention signals a fresh chapter for RCB. By placing a high premium on a skilled Indian core, RCB aims to build a team that's well-rounded, competitive, and ready to end their trophy drought in the 2025 season.

With these major changes, the IPL 2025 auction promises to be a thrilling event. Teams will be vying for top talent, and strategic decisions will shape the future of the league.