Zimbabwe name Ballance as consultant for England Test

May 07, 2025 05:05 IST

Gary Ballance

IMAGE: Harare-born former England batter Gary Ballance will assist Zimbabwe for a four-day Test against England in Nottingham later this month. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Zimbabwe have appointed former England batter Gary Ballance as a coaching consultant for a four-day Test against their hosts in Nottingham this month, officials said on Tuesday.

Harare-born Ballance played international cricket for both England and Zimbabwe.

 

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary Ballance to our coaching set-up for this historic tour. His deep understanding of English conditions, gained over years of playing at the highest level, will be a valuable asset to our team’s tactical preparation," Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni said in a statement.

Balance is the joint third fastest English player to reach 1,000 runs in Tests, which he achieved in 17 innings, the same as current England batter Harry Brook.

Zimbabwe, playing a Test in England for the first time since 2003, will follow that with a four-day game against South Africa, who are preparing for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s.

Source: REUTERS
