Zaka Ashraf resigns as PCB chief

Zaka Ashraf resigns as PCB chief

Source: ANI
January 19, 2024 22:55 IST
Zaka Ashraf

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB Media/X

In a big blow to Pakistan Cricket, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Zaka Ashraf on Friday announced his decision to resign.

Ashraf announced his decision to step down after chairing a managing committee meeting in Lahore on Friday. Ashraf took the PCB chief role from Najam Sethi in June last year.

During a committee meeting chaired by Ashraf, he also thanked PCB members and Patron Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for supporting him during his short tenure.

 

"At the end of the meeting, Mr Zaka Ashraf announced that he had decided to tender his resignation as chairman and member of the MC to the honourable Patron Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. In his concluding remarks, Mr Zaka Ashraf, thanked the honourable Patron PCB for the confidence and trust reposed by him and extended his best wishes and prayers for the betterment of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket," a PCB statement said quoting him.

Notably, Pakistan failed to accomplish any big crown since Zaka Ashraf's appointment last year. Pakistan failed to reach for the Asia Cup final and was later knocked out from the league stages in the ODI World Cup in India.

