Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad

Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad

Source: PTI
January 19, 2024 22:42 IST
In selectors' radar, Kumar Kushagra gets maiden India A call-up against England Lions

Kumar Kushagra

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kumar Kushagra/X

Having recently bagged a Rs 7.20 crore IPL deal with Delhi Capitals, Jharkhand's 19-year-old Kumar Kushagra got his maiden call-up in the India A squad for the second and third unofficial 'Test' against England Lions.

Kushagra and Upendra Yadav will be the two wicketkeepers as both Kona Bharat and Dhruv Chand Jurel have been selected in the senior team for the first two Tests against England.

On a day when he scored a half-century for Jharkhand in a Ranji Trophy game in the national capital, Kushagra's career got the much-needed boost.

 

It is understood that Kona Bharat isn't exactly anyone's choice save head coach Rahul Dravid and with Ishan Kishan unlikely to be considered in any national team in near future (especially in red ball), the national selection committee is looking at some young guns, who could be brought through the system with adequate amount of exposure at the 'A' level.

Similarly, the selectors are done with Pulkit Narang as back-up off-spinner and have gone back to Washington Sundar, who has always been seen as someone who would replace Ravichandran Ashwin as and when the time comes.

Similarly, Sourabh Kumar, the left-arm spinner, will play the second 'Test' from January 24-27 while Shams Mulani has finally been rewarded with an India A call-up for the final game in Ahmedabad from February 4-7.

Arshdeep Singh will also get two red ball games to stake claim for an upgrade while Rinku Singh will replace Sarfaraz Khan in the final game.

It is understood that Ajit Agarkar and his panel wants to give equal opportunities to all domestic performers and those with potential to make the grade.

India 'A' squad for the 2nd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

India 'A' squad for the 3rd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
