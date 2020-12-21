News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Zaheer lists India's positives despite Adelaide debacle

Zaheer lists India's positives despite Adelaide debacle

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 21, 2020 21:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE:  Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Despite India stumbling to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the four-match series against Australia, former pacer Zaheer Khan has listed a number of positives for the visiting side and feels that the side has learned from that experience.

On Saturday, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs. Australia chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.

 

According to the veteran speedster, India displayed confidence as they named their playing XI a day before the game and added that Virat Kohli-led side also batted well barring the second innings.

"The first positive for India was that the playing XI was announced a day before. I feel it was a big positive because you showed confidence in the playing XI," Zaheer said on the Sony Sports Network.

"The second positive was opting to bat after winning the toss. You showed that however good an attack Australia may have, we will play according to the conditions. The first day was very good. Pujara and Virat Kohli had set a platform although we may have fallen short by 40-50 runs of the number of runs that should have been scored."

"Bowling made a very good comeback. There were problems about length at the start, even the Australian bowlers had that issue in the first innings. India learnt from that," he added.

Zaheer went on and lauded spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his 4/55 in the first innings at the Adelaide Oval.

"Ashwin was another positive as you want your main spinner to play a good role in these conditions, get the breakthroughs. He got Smith out and picked up three wickets during that period. He overall took four wickets in the first innings," he said.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Ganguly working on plan to improve performance in Oz'
'Ganguly working on plan to improve performance in Oz'
Vote: Should Virat stay back for 2nd Test?
Vote: Should Virat stay back for 2nd Test?
Don't think India can turn things around, says Haddin
Don't think India can turn things around, says Haddin
Protesting farmer attempts suicide near Singhu border
Protesting farmer attempts suicide near Singhu border
When Biju Patnaik reached out to US to counter China
When Biju Patnaik reached out to US to counter China
Night curfew in Maha, new rules for Europe arrivals
Night curfew in Maha, new rules for Europe arrivals
Punjab cops recovers grenades dropped by drone from Pak
Punjab cops recovers grenades dropped by drone from Pak

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Should KL Rahul replace Shaw in playing XI?

Should KL Rahul replace Shaw in playing XI?

Jaffer posts 'hidden message' for Rahane

Jaffer posts 'hidden message' for Rahane

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use