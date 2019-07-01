News
Yuvraj's party: Hazel Keech, Kim Sharma spotted together

July 01, 2019 16:31 IST

Yuvraj Singh, India's middle-over batting lynchpin in two World Cup triumphs, recently announced his retirement from international cricket;

The cricketer threw a bash in Mumbai, which had top cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Manoj Tiwary, Ajit Agarkar and the celebrities from the entertainment industry.

What was surprising was that the cricketer was seen having an amazing time with his former girlfriend – Kim Sharma – at the party. 

Kim and his wife, Hazel Keech, posed for a candid click, setting the internet on fire.

Nita Ambani, Raveena Tandon, Anusha Dandekar, Neha Sharma, Karan Kundra were also spotted at the party.

Take a look at the pictures from Yuvraj Singh's retirement party:

Hazel Keech

IMAGE: Hazel Keech.
Kim Sharma
IMAGE: Kim Sharma.
Ashish Nehra
IMAGE: Abhishek Kapoor with Ashish Nehra.
Shikhar Dhawan
IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan.
Raveena Tandon
 
IMAGE: Raveena Tandon.
Ajit Agarkar
IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar with his wife Fatima.
Karan Kundra with Shibani Dandekar
 
IMAGE: Karan Kundra with Shibani Dandekar.
Pragyan Ojha
IMAGE: Pragyan Ojha.
Shreyas Iyer
IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer.
Neha Sharma
IMAGE: Neha Sharma.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Sports Desk
