News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: Mehbooba blames orange jersey for India's defeat

World Cup: Mehbooba blames orange jersey for India's defeat

July 01, 2019 08:09 IST

Team India

IMAGE: Indian team sported a second choice jersey for the World Cup match against England. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Sunday, blamed the Indian cricket team's new orange jersey for their loss against England in a World Cup match on Sunday.

"Call me superstitious but I'd say it's the jersey that ended India's winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019," Mehbooba tweeted.

 

The Indian team sported a second choice jersey for the World Cup match against England, following International Cricket Council's home and away rule.

There has been some debate in political circles with regard to the choice of orange as the dominating colour for the second jersey.

Earlier, Mehbooba said for a change both Indian and Pakistani fans were on the same page, rooting for India's.

"Pakistani cricket fans are rooting for India to win the match against England. Chalo kum say kum cricket ke bahaane (at least in cricket), for a change both countries are on the same page," Mehbooba said in a tweet. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

PIX: Bairstow hits century as England outclass India

PIX: Bairstow hits century as England outclass India

PIX: England come good as India taste first defeat

PIX: England come good as India taste first defeat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use