Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yuvraj moves from cricket to fast lane

Yuvraj moves from cricket to fast lane

Source: ANI
June 16, 2021 20:25 IST
Yuvraj Singh

Photographs: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Global sports brand PUMA, on Wednesday, extended its partnership with former India batsman Yuvraj Singh. The World Cup-winning champion has been associated with the brand for over a decade.

Moving from cricket to the fast lane, Yuvraj will now be seen in a new avatar as the face of PUMA Motorsport in India, showcasing his passion for fast cars and sports-inspired fashion. With this, Yuvraj also joins the brand's global league of legends like Thierry Henry, Boris Becker, and Usain Bolt.

 

Yuvraj has been living up to his reputation of being stylish, not just in his sense of fashion, but also in the range of mean machines that adorn his garage. An ardent fan of Formula 1 driver, Max Verstappen, Yuvraj keenly follows the Scuderia Ferrari Formula1 team.

Yuvraj Singh

Commenting on his association with PUMA, Yuvraj Singh said, "I share a long and fruitful relationship with PUMA, it's like family. They have supported me through every point of my career -- highs as well as lows. I am excited to continue working with the brand, blending my love for fast cars and style through PUMA's motorsport-inspired collection."

Globally, PUMA is associated with Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, BMW M Motorsport, and Porche Motorsport. With India being one of the biggest markets for PUMA motorsport, the brand looks to capitalise on the growing demand for street-style products inspired by performance gear.

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia added: "PUMA and Yuvraj share a deep emotional bond that only grew stronger over the years. His relentless courage and indomitable attitude perfectly embodies the spirit of our brand. Whether it's his sporting exuberance or his sense of style, he has always been a role model of innumerable Indians. We cannot be happier about our continued relationship with Yuvraj. His love for F1, fast cars, and orientation towards sports-inspired fashion makes him a perfect fit to represent our motorsport collection in India." 

