News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yuvi Wishes Hazel; Kane Becomes A Dad

Yuvi Wishes Hazel; Kane Becomes A Dad

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 28, 2024 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Yuvraj Singh posted a tender wish for Hazel Keech on his wife's 37th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Yuvi wrote, 'Swirling through life with our two little Jalebi Babies and celebrating your birthday as a magnificent mom! Here's to more twists and twirls as we continue to steal our moments & dance together amidst the whirlwind of life. Happy Birthday baby love you loads @hazelkeechofficial.'

SEE: Yuvraj Singh's heartwarming post for Hazel Keech. Video: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram
 

IMAGE: Kane Williamson and Sarah Raheem show off their little bundle of joy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kane Williamson/Instagram

Kane Williamson and Sarah Raheem have been blessed with a baby girl.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Williamson wrote: 'And then there was 3. Welcome to the world beautiful Girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead.'

Williamson's IPL team Gujarat Titans tweeted the photo and congratulated the cricketer: 'Picture perfect. Congratulations Kane #AavaDe.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashwin, Meet India's 100 Test Club
Ashwin, Meet India's 100 Test Club
'Ban players who don't play Ranji Trophy'
'Ban players who don't play Ranji Trophy'
Mumbai's 10-11 pair 'happy' despite missing record
Mumbai's 10-11 pair 'happy' despite missing record
My Pet's Pic: A Cat Named Toto
My Pet's Pic: A Cat Named Toto
What's On Vaani's Mind?
What's On Vaani's Mind?
Simply Lajawab, Kareena!
Simply Lajawab, Kareena!
Cong's HP crisis deepens as minister Vikramaditya quits
Cong's HP crisis deepens as minister Vikramaditya quits

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Will BCCI Give Rohit, Ashwin A Break?

Will BCCI Give Rohit, Ashwin A Break?

Daddy Kohli's Day Out With Vamika

Daddy Kohli's Day Out With Vamika

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances