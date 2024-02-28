Yuvi Wishes Hazel; Kane Becomes A Dad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Yuvraj Singh posted a tender wish for Hazel Keech on his wife's 37th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Yuvi wrote, 'Swirling through life with our two little Jalebi Babies and celebrating your birthday as a magnificent mom! Here's to more twists and twirls as we continue to steal our moments & dance together amidst the whirlwind of life. Happy Birthday baby love you loads @hazelkeechofficial.'

SEE: Yuvraj Singh's heartwarming post for Hazel Keech. Video: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Kane Williamson and Sarah Raheem show off their little bundle of joy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kane Williamson/Instagram

Kane Williamson and Sarah Raheem have been blessed with a baby girl.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Williamson wrote: 'And then there was 3. Welcome to the world beautiful Girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead.'

Williamson's IPL team Gujarat Titans tweeted the photo and congratulated the cricketer: 'Picture perfect. Congratulations Kane #AavaDe.'