Youth Test: Mhatre shuts critics with 102 vs Eng U19

Youth Test: Mhatre shuts critics with 102 vs Eng U19

July 12, 2025 23:07 IST

Ayush Mahtre

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre, who struggled during the One-day games, scored a fine 102 off 115 balls with 14 boundaries and two sixes to lay the foundation in his debut 'Youth Test'. Photograph: CSK/X

Captain Ayush Mhatre overcame his slump in form in white ball format with a fine century as India U-19 sent their England counterparts on a leatherhunt on the opening day of the first 'Youth Test' in Beckenham, England on Saturday.

 

India U-19 reached 420 for 6 after 77 overs with an hour's play still left.

While teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14) was dismissed cheaply, Mhatre, who struggled during the One-day games, scored a fine 102 off 115 balls with 14 boundaries and two sixes to lay the foundation in his debut 'Youth Test'. He added 173 for the second wicket with Vihaan Malhotra (67).

Later, Abhigyan Kundu (90 off 95 balls) and Rahul Kumar (85 off 81 balls) missed out on deserving three figure mark but showed a lot of positive intent to take the score close to 400-run mark.

The duo added 179 runs for the fifth wicket in only 27.4 overs. While Kundu hit 10 fours and a six, Kumar was way more attacking with 14 boundaries and a six.

For England, Michael Vaughan's son Archie Vaughan got a couple of wickets, including that of rival skipper Mhatre, with his off-breaks.

However, Vaughan junior was taken to task by almost all the Indian batters as he got a bit of pasting.

