Home  » Cricket » 'Young India hold an advantage over England'

'Young India hold an advantage over England'

REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
June 03, 2025 19:28 IST

Gill

IMAGE: The upcoming five-match series against England will mark Shubman Gill's debut as Test captain. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday said that the Team India hold an "advantage" over England in the upcoming five-Test tour and hoped that the young side would come up trumps.

The new-look team, led by Shubman Gill, will kickstart the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle against England with the five-Test series beginning on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

The remaining four Tests will be held at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

"We are sending a young team to England. It will be an opportunity for the new boys to showcase their talent and leave a mark. I think this will be a very successful tour for Shubman and his team. I'm confident that they will win the series."

Some members of the side thrived in English conditions during the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions at Canterbury, with Karun Nair (204), Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 and 64), Abhimanyu Easwaran (8 and 69), Sarfaraz Khan (92), Dhruv Jurel (94 and 53 not out), Nitish Kumar Reddy (7 and 52 not out) pushing their case for a spot in the senior squad.

This will be India's first bilateral series since former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

 

In 90 years of Test cricket against England, India have only won away Test series thrice -- in 1971, 1986 and 2007.

India's squad for England series:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav. 

REDIFF CRICKET
