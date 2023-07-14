Yashasvi Jaiswal Set These Records On Debut

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut in style!

It was a dream debut for the youngster as Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the limelight with a classy century.

The 21 year old played a mature innings and joined an elite group of Indian cricketers to have achieved this remarkable feat.

After Ravichandran Ashwin enjoyed a record-breaking outing on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies, it was Jaiswal's turn to script history.

The young Rajasthan Royals opener made a memorable debut in whites as he etched his name in history books as he reached his ton off 215 balls.

Jaiswal joined the likes of Lala Amarnath, Gundappa Viswanath, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma to score a century on Test debut.

The last time an Indian cricketer scored a ton on Test debut was Shreyas Iyer back in 2021. Jaiswal became the 17th Indian cricketer to achieve this feat.

The first Indian to score a ton on his Test debut was Lala Amarnath, way back in 1933 against England.

Indians to score a ton on their Test debut:

1. Lala Amarnath -- 118 vs England (1933)

2. Deepak Shodhan 110 vs Pakistan (1952)

3. A G Kripal Singh 100* vs New Zealand (1955)

4. Abbas Ali Baig 112 vs England (1959)

5. Hanumant Singh 105 vs England (1964)

6. Gundappa Viswanath 137 vs Australia (1969)

7. Surinder Amarnath 124 vs New Zealand (1976)

8. Mohammad Azharuddin 110 vs England (1984)

9. Pravin Amre 103 vs South Africa (1992)

10. Sourav Ganguly vs 131 England (1996)

11. Virender Sehwag 105 vs South Africa (2001)

12. Suresh Raina 120 vs Sri Lanka (2010)

13. Shikhar Dhawan 187 vs Australia (2013)

14. Rohit Sharma 127 vs the West Indies (2013)

15. Prithvi Shaw 134 vs the West Indies (2018)

16. Shreyas Iyer 105 vs New Zealand (2021)

17. Yashasvi Jaiswal 130* vs the West Indies (2023)

After being handed the opener's role alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai batter became only the third opener to hit a century on debut.

Incidentally, the last four Indians to score a ton on their Test debut all play for Mumbai on the domestic circuit.

Jaiswal is also the fifth Indian to score a ton on his debut overseas.

Hundreds as an opener on Test debut (India):

187: Shikhar Dhawan vs Australia, Mohali, 2013

134: Prithvi Shaw vs WI, Rajkot, 2018

130*: Yashasvi Jaiswal vs WI, Roseau, 2023

The young Mumbai batter posted a record stand with his skipper. Jaiswal and Rohit scored 229 for the opening partnership.

This is the first time in Test cricket that India have taken a first innings lead without losing a wicket.

Highest opening partnerships for India vs the West Indies:

229: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Roseau, 2023

201: Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer, Mumbai, 2022

159: Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer, Gros Islet, 2006

153: Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan, Mumbai, 1978

136: Sunil Gavaskar and Anshuman Gaikwad, Kingston, 1976

Rohit and Jaiswal's century stand has been a long time coming for India. 22 innings to be precise!

The last time an Indian opening pair put up a century stand was back in 2021 at the Centurion when K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal posted a ton-partnership for the first wicket against South Africa.

Following that, India has only seen four 50-plus opening partnerships prior to this match.

It has been a record-breaking match for the Men in Blue and an a memorable one for young Yashasvi who was handed his debut cap for the longest format of the game.

All in all, it was nothing short of a dream debut!

The Indian dressing room accorded the youngster a well-deserved standing ovation as the young opener took his helmet off, looked up and celebrated his feat with a loud shout and a kiss on his helmet -- a vision that will be etched in all Indian cricket fans' memory for a long long time to come!