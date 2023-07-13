Record Galore For Five-Star Ashwin!

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin walked away with many milestones on the opening day of the first Test. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

The opening day of the first Test between India and West Indies belonged to senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Not only did the veteran bowler rip through the hosts' line-up, Ashwin achieved a milestone and also a feat which no Indian has done so far.

Windsor Park was part of a slice of history as Ashwin joined an elite group of bowlers to have the rare feat of picking up the wicket of both father and son.

In an enviable career, Ashwin added yet another feather to his cap when he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Day 1 of the first Test.

The off-spinner, who had made his debut in 2011 in New Delhi, had pocketed the wicket of Chanderpaul's father -- Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Ashwin makes up an elite group of five to have dismissed both father and son in Test cricket.

Twelve years ago, Ashwin had trapped the senior Chanderpaul plumb in-front in the second innings and on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Ashwin dismissed the young Tagenarine to join the elite group.

Bowlers to have dismissed both father and son in Test cricket:

Ian Botham: Lance and Chris Cairns

Wasim Akram: Lance and Chris Cairns

Mitchell Starc: Shivnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Simon Harmer: Shivnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul

R Ashwin: Shivnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Since then, Ashwin has etched his name in several record books and Wednesday's performance reminded one and all that he was far from done.

The opening day of the first Test, saw the visitors completely dominating the show, bowling out the hosts for a paltry 150. Ashwin led the attack with a scintillating five-wicket haul.

Ashwin's fifer -- his 33rd in the longest format, saw him go past James Anderson's 32 five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

There are only five bowlers to have pocketed more five-wicket hauls than Ashwin in Test cricket.

Muttiah Muralitharan: 67 five-wicket hauls from 133 Tests.

Shane Warne: 37 five-wicket hauls from 145 matches.

Richard Hadlee: 36 five-wicket hauls from 86 matches.

Anil Kumble (IND): 35 five-wicket hauls from 132 matches

Rangana Herath: 34 five-wicket hauls from 93 matches.

R Ashwin: 33 five-wicket hauls from 93 matches.

But there's more!

Ashwin became the third Indian bowler to take 700 wickets in all forms of the game. Ashwin achieved the milestone when dismissed Alzarri Joseph (4) to pick up his third wicket.

The senior bowler is the third Indian after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to reach the milestone.

All in all, the day belonged to the veteran spinner who showed everyone once again that he was the bowler to rely on!