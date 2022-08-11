News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Taylor says he faced 'racism' from NZ team-mates, staff

Taylor says he faced 'racism' from NZ team-mates, staff

August 11, 2022 10:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'You wonder if you should pull them up but worry that you'll create a bigger problem or be accused of playing the race card by inflating harmless banter into racism.'

IMAGE: Ross Taylor, who has Samoan heritage on his mother's side, described in his book "Ross Taylor Black and White" how he and other team mates endured insensitive "banter" from white players. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Retired batsman Ross Taylor has revealed he was offended by race-based remarks from team-mates and staff in New Zealand dressing rooms during his career and said the country's cricket board could do more to bring Polynesian talent into the sport.

 

Taylor, who has Samoan heritage on his mother's side, described in his book "Ross Taylor Black and White" how he and other team mates endured insensitive "banter" from white players.

"In many ways, dressing room banter is the barometer," said Taylor, who played his last international match in April.

"A team mate used to tell me, 'You're half a good guy, Ross, but which half is good? You don’t know what I’m referring to.'

"I was pretty sure I did.

"Other players also had to put up with comments that dwelt on their ethnicity. In all probability, a Pakeha (white New Zealander) listening to those sorts of comments would think, 'Oh, that’s okay, it’s just a bit of banter'.

"But he's hearing it as white person, and it’s not directed at people like him. So, there's no pushback; no one corrects them."

Taylor, New Zealand's most prolific Test batsman with 7,683 runs, said the episodes left him feeling conflicted.

"You wonder if you should pull them up but worry that you'll create a bigger problem or be accused of playing the race card by inflating harmless banter into racism," the 38-year-old said.

"It’s easier to develop a thick skin and let it slide, but is that the right thing to do?"

He said former staff members had made clumsy comments that "landed with a thud".

"Let me be clear: I don’t think for one minute that they were coming from a racist perspective," he said.

"I think they were insensitive and lacked the imagination and empathy to put themselves in the other person’s shoes.

"Instead of the message being, 'You’re one of us, mate,' it is, in effect, 'You're one of them'."

More than 8% of New Zealand's population identify as being of Pacific origin but Taylor is one of only a few Pasifika cricketers to reach the highest level in the country.

Elite rugby in New Zealand, however, is laden with talent from the Pasifika community.

Taylor said some Polynesian parents might be put off by the cost of cricket gear.

"But maybe New Zealand Cricket should be putting more resources into the Polynesian community because there must be more where I came from," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kohli has all tools to come out of batting slump'
'Kohli has all tools to come out of batting slump'
'Shami should be in Asia Cup team'
'Shami should be in Asia Cup team'
Why Windies coach is unhappy with Andre Russell
Why Windies coach is unhappy with Andre Russell
Happy Days Are Back For Lalu's Clan
Happy Days Are Back For Lalu's Clan
CWG: Who Won 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze?
CWG: Who Won 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze?
PIX: Real beat Eintracht to win fifth UEFA Super Cup
PIX: Real beat Eintracht to win fifth UEFA Super Cup
Serena loses to Bencic in first match of farewell tour
Serena loses to Bencic in first match of farewell tour

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

DK Isn't Cheeka's Choice For Finisher

DK Isn't Cheeka's Choice For Finisher

NZ Board agree to release Boult from central contract

NZ Board agree to release Boult from central contract

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances