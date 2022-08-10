News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Windies coach is unhappy with Andre Russell

Why Windies coach is unhappy with Andre Russell

Source: PTI
August 10, 2022 21:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Andre Russell hasn't made himself available for selection as the star all-rounder -- along with Sunil Narine -- is currently playing the Hundred

IMAGE: Andre Russell hasn't made himself available for selection as the star all-rounder -- along with Sunil Narine -- is currently playing the Hundred. Photograph: BCCI

"I don't think that I should be begging people to play for the West Indies," said the team's dejected chief coach Phil Simmons.

The former opener expressed his disappointment even as the board struggles to home in on their best squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with most cricketers either playing franchise league elsewhere or out injured.

 

"It hurts. There's no other way to put it. But what can you do? I don't think that I should be begging people to play for their countries. I think if you want to represent West Indies, you will make yourself available," Simmons was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Life has changed, in that people have the opportunities to go different places and if they choose that over West Indies, that's just how it is," he added.

The list of absentees is long.

Andre Russell hasn't made himself available for selection as the star all-rounder -- along with Sunil Narine -- is currently playing the Hundred. Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas have not appeared for their fitness tests, while Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen and Roston Chase are all out with injuries.

While the 1-4 drubbing to India recently didn't help, the team gets one last chance to try the remaining players in the international arena before the T20 showpiece in the three-match series against New Zealand, starting later on Wednesday.

"From what I have gathered, I think he is unavailable because he hasn't made himself available," chief selector Desmond Haynes said of Russell.

"I will love everyone to play for West Indies. I would love to make sure that all the guys make themselves available to play," Haynes added.

"But you must realise that the guys have options now, and if guys are choosing other franchises in front of West Indies, then we have to pick from who is available to us."

The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia in October-November.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 Rankings: SKY stays No 2, Iyer moves up
T20 Rankings: SKY stays No 2, Iyer moves up
SEE: Lakshya Sen's dance at airport goes viral
SEE: Lakshya Sen's dance at airport goes viral
How Mirabai Made Birthday Special
How Mirabai Made Birthday Special
PM Modi lauds Indian medallists at Chess Olympiad
PM Modi lauds Indian medallists at Chess Olympiad
No urgent listing of cases by seniors: CJI Ramana
No urgent listing of cases by seniors: CJI Ramana
UAE T20 League: MI Emirates, MI Cape Town unveiled
UAE T20 League: MI Emirates, MI Cape Town unveiled
I-T dept may make PAN mandatory for crypto investors
I-T dept may make PAN mandatory for crypto investors

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

'Kohli has all tools to come out of batting slump'

'Kohli has all tools to come out of batting slump'

'Shami should be in Asia Cup team'

'Shami should be in Asia Cup team'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances