Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: 5th Ashes Test, Day 4

July 30, 2023 16:53 IST
IMAGES from Day 5 of the 5th Ashes Test played between England and Australia at The Oval, London, on Sunday.

England's Stuart Broad smacks a six

IMAGE: England's Stuart Broad smacks a six. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Stuart Broad had time to smash one final six before England were bowled out for 395 on the fourth day of the final Ashes Test at The Oval on Sunday, setting Australia an imposing target of 384 for the win.

 

Broad, who said on Saturday that he would retire from cricket after this match, smashed his 55th six for England -- putting him fifth on the all-time list of English six-hitters in Tests -- with the last ball of his batting career before Jimmy Anderson was trapped lbw by Todd Murphy to end the innings.

Australia's Alex Carey appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of England's James Anderson

IMAGE: Australia's Alex Carey appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of England's James Anderson. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

England had batted with great intent on Saturday, with Zak Crawley (73), Joe Root (91) and Jonny Bairstow (78) helping to build the score as Australia's bowlers struggled to restrict the flow of runs.

Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth test was washed out, leaving them 2-1 up in the series. They are hoping to win the series outright however, to become the first Australian side to do so in England since 2001.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
