Rain halts play as WI pacers dominate

Rain halts play as WI pacers dominate

Source: PTI
July 29, 2023 21:34 IST
Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan scored his second half-century of this series with a run-a-ball 55. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

West Indies pacers pegged back India with the short-ball tactic as the visitors were left struggling at 113 for 5 when rain stopped play after 24.1 overs in the second ODI in Barbados on Saturday.

India are playing the match without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and main batter Virat Kohli.

 

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan celebrates with Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Opener Ishan Kishan scored his second half-century of this series with a run-a-ball 55 and added 90 runs for the opening stand with Shubman Gill (34) before Indian batting imploded, losing five wickets for 23 runs in the next 6.2 overs.

Sanju Samson (9 off 19 balls) and Axar Patel (1) wasted a golden opportunity while stand-in captain Hardik Pandya (7) also flattered to deceive.

Romario Shepherd (2/17) and Jayden Seals (1/21) were impressive with their brisk spell and used bouncers effectively while leg-spinner Yannic Cariah and left-armer Gudakesh Motie were also effective with a scalp each.

 

Source: PTI
