PHOTOS: 1st Ashes Test, Eng vs Aus, Day 2

PHOTOS: 1st Ashes Test, Eng vs Aus, Day 2

June 17, 2023 18:48 IST
IMAGES from Day 2 of the opening Ashes Test played between England and Australia at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Saturday.

Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of David Warner

IMAGE: Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of David Warner. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Ben Stokes secured the prized wicket of Australia talisman Steve Smith, after Stuart Broad had earlier taken two wickets in two balls, leaving the tourists on 78-3 at lunch on day two of the first Ashes Test, trailing England by 315 runs.

 

Saturday's overcast conditions at Edgbaston favoured swing bowlers, movement that opener David Warner could not handle as he played onto his stumps having scored nine -- falling to Broad for the 15th time in his Test career.

England's Jonny Bairstow takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Marnus Labuschagne off the bowling of Stuart Broad 

IMAGE: England's Jonny Bairstow takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Marnus Labuschagne off the bowling of Stuart Broad. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Not done there, veteran Broad swung another into Marnus Labuschagne the very next ball, catching the edge of the top-ranked Test cricketer's bat, with the catch brilliantly taken by Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps.

Having inflicted Labuschagne's first-ever golden duck in international Test cricket, Broad could not complete the perfect hat-trick, with Smith coming in and steadying the ship as he often does for his country.

England's Ben Stokes celebrates with Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad after taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith 

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates with Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad after taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Alongside Usman Khawaja, Smith helped Australia recover well and they looked to be heading into the lunch break without further loss, only for England skipper Stokes to trap Smith leg before wicket for 16.

The moment was doubly sweet for Stokes as it had not been clear prior to the series whether he would be fit enough to bowl much given the knee problems he had suffered in the run-up.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

