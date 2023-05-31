News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'WTC O'Clock' For Captain Rohit

'WTC O'Clock' For Captain Rohit

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 31, 2023 08:05 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma gives the thumbs up as he joined India's training session on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Captain Rohit Sharma wasted no time as he joined the team's training session on Tuesday ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia next week.

Despite a hectic schedule in IPL 2023, Rohit seemed to keen to get into the Test mode as he donned the team's new training jersey.

'Captain @ImRo45 joins #TeamIndia's training session here at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club,' BCCI tweeted.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit was seen chatting with Cheteshwar Pujara, most likely about his experience of playing for Sussex in English county cricket.

'WTC o'clock,' the skipper said on Instagram.

REDIFF CRICKET
