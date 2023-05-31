'WTC O'Clock' For Captain Rohit

Captain Rohit Sharma wasted no time as he joined the team's training session on Tuesday ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia next week.
Despite a hectic schedule in IPL 2023, Rohit seemed to keen to get into the Test mode as he donned the team's new training jersey.
'Captain @ImRo45 joins #TeamIndia's training session here at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club,' BCCI tweeted.
Rohit was seen chatting with Cheteshwar Pujara, most likely about his experience of playing for Sussex in English county cricket.
'WTC o'clock,' the skipper said on Instagram.