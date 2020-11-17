News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » With focus on Tests, Williamson, Boult to skip T20s vs WI

With focus on Tests, Williamson, Boult to skip T20s vs WI

November 17, 2020 09:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'There's no secret we're right in the hunt for the World Test Championship final following our two-nil win over India and having Trent and Kane fully fit and focussed for the upcoming series will be crucial.'

Kane Willamson 

IMAGE: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Kane Williamson and Trent Boult will skip New Zealand's Twenty20 series against West Indies to ensure they are raring to go for next month's Test series against the Caribbean islanders, Black Caps coach Gary Stead said in naming his squads on Tuesday.

New Zealand are currently fourth in the World Test Championship and need to beat West Indies in the two-Test series in December to press their claim for a spot in the final at Lord's next year.

 

Captain Williamson and strike bowler Boult will therefore miss November's three limited overs matches, while pacemen Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson along with batsman Ross Taylor will play in only the first two Twenty20s.

"We've had to make a decision on Kane and Trent to prioritise the Test matches, given how important they are to our red-ball team and the fact they both played such big roles in the recent IPL while also managing injuries," Stead said after announcing the squads.

"There's no secret we're right in the hunt for the World Test Championship final following our two-nil win over India and having Trent and Kane fully fit and focussed for the upcoming series will be crucial."

South African-born top order batsman Devon Conway was included in the Twenty20 squad, his first international call-up since becoming eligible to represent New Zealand.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and spinner Ajaz Patel were named in the Test squad despite carrying foot and calf injuries, respectively.

"It's too early at this stage to definitively say what their chances are but we’re hopeful the next two weeks will make that clearer," Stead added.

New Zealand will also host Pakistan for a two-Test series around the New Year.

Test squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL delivers even in COVID-19 times
IPL delivers even in COVID-19 times
Atletico's Luis Suarez tests positive for COVID-19
Atletico's Luis Suarez tests positive for COVID-19
Buttler hails De Kock ahead of South Africa tour
Buttler hails De Kock ahead of South Africa tour
Ex-Cong mayor arrested in Bengaluru violence case
Ex-Cong mayor arrested in Bengaluru violence case
Is COVID-19 lethal for your heart?
Is COVID-19 lethal for your heart?
Draft rules for gig workers are 'confusing and shoddy'
Draft rules for gig workers are 'confusing and shoddy'
Atletico's Luis Suarez tests positive for COVID-19
Atletico's Luis Suarez tests positive for COVID-19

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PIX: Agastya Hardik Pandya's first Diwali

PIX: Agastya Hardik Pandya's first Diwali

PIX: Dhoni, Ziva's Diwali celebration

PIX: Dhoni, Ziva's Diwali celebration

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use