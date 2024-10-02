News
Home  » Sports » 'He was simply larger than life'

'He was simply larger than life'

October 02, 2024 00:10 IST
NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58

Dikembe Mutombo reached the NBA Finals twice 

IMAGE: Dikembe Mutombo was a fan favourite as he played 18 seasons with six different teams in the league. Photograph: Kind courtesy Denver Nuggets/X

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died at the age of 58 from brain cancer, the NBA said on Monday.

Beloved by fans, the Congolese center was selected as an NBA All-Star eight times, using his tremendous, seven-foot, two-inch frame to become one of the league's most fearsome shot-blockers and earn defensive player of the year honours four times.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

 

Mutombo's gregarious personality -- with a trademark finger-wag celebration -- made him a fan favourite as he played 18 seasons with six different teams in the league, averaging 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

He reached the NBA Finals twice, with the Philadelphia 76ers and the then-New Jersey Nets, who later relocated to Brooklyn.

After retiring in 2009, he became NBA's first global ambassador and helped promote the sport in Africa.

"He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa," said Silver.

"He was always accessible at NBA events over the years – with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation."

A tribute to Dikembe Mutombo by the NBA 

IMAGE: A tribute to Dikembe Mutombo by the NBA. Photograph: Kind courtesy NBA/Instagram

Mutombo's passing prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, teams and current and retired players across the NBA.

"I’m so heartbroken to hear about the passing of my dear friend," Hall of Famer Magic Johnson said on X.

"He was not only a great basketball player who could protect the rim as an elite shot-blocker, but also an incredible man with a pure heart of gold."

The Denver Nuggets, who took Mutombo in the first round of the 1991 draft, said in a statement they were "heartbroken" by his passing.

"Dikembe is one of the most unique and beloved players to ever step foot on a basketball court," the team wrote.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

