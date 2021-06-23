WTC final PICS: India vs New Zealand, Day 6

June 23, 2021 18:05 IST

Images from Day 6 of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, at The Hampshire Bowl, in Southampton, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

India’s leading batsmen fell cheaply before Rishabh Pant checked the slump with an adventurous approach to guide the team to 130 for 5 at lunch in the second innings on Day 6 of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, in Southampton, on Wednesday.

At the break, India were 98 runs ahead, with a maximum 73 overs left in the match, which saw two full days washed out by rain.

They will be hoping to bat on for at least an hour in the post-lunch session so as to make it difficult for the New Zealand batsmen to chase down a target of around 150 in three hours.

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant guides the ball to the boundary for four. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Pant's carefree attitude may have left the Indian dressing room with hearts in their mouth before he went into the break undefeated on 28 off 48 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja was giving him company at the break with 12 off 20 balls.

The way Pant charged down and missed a lot of Neil Wagner's deliveries wasn't the prettiest sight on the cricket field, but he probably made a statement of intent, something the other star-studded batsmen failed to on the final day’s play.

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson celebrates with teammates after dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India's approach, as Mohammed Shami had pointed out at the end of Day 5, was going to be "safety first" and Virat Kohli (13 off 29 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15 off 80) chose to defend dourly even as their nemesis, Kyle Jamieson (2/21 in 17 overs), kept coming at them relentlessly.

The extra bounce outside the off-stump had India’s skipper poking at a wideer one and BJ Watling took the easiest of catches.

Jamieson snared Kohli for the second time in the game as he poked away from his body and was caught behind for 13.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Tim Southee reacts after dropping Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Pujara, whose ability to grind out bowlers has reached mythical proportions, was content with a defensive approach. The pressure was always there. The India No 3 pushed tentatively at an out-swinger only to get the edge and was caught by Ross Taylor at first slip.

Jamieson's double blow left India reeling on 72 for 4, effectively 40-4.

At 72 for four, and a lead of only 40 runs, India were in a spot, but Ajinkya Rahane (15 off 40 balls) and Pant added 37 runs, largely due to the southpaw's attacking instincts.

IMAGE: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Rahane then got a faint tickle down leg side off Trent Boult (1/37) and was caught down the leg side.

Trying to glance a short ball fine, he got an edge and was caught by Walting for 15.

However, Pant did not deviate from his plans and went into the break on an unbeaten 28, with Jadeja on 12.