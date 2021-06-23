News
Jadeja becomes top-ranked all-rounder

Jadeja becomes top-ranked all-rounder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 23, 2021 16:41 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India's Ravindra Jadeja, on Wednesday, dislodged West Indian Jason Holder as the world's top all-rounder in the latest ICC Test rankings.

Jadeja is two points ahead of Holder (384) while England all-rounder Ben Stokes is third on 377 points.

Another Indian, Ravichandran Ashwin is at fourth with 353 points, followed by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh (338).

 

Ashwin remained at second spot in the bowlers' rankings on 850 points, below Pat Cummins (908) of Australia. Tim Southee (830) of New Zealand is third.

Among the batsmen, there was no change in top-five with Indian captain Virat Kohli static at fourth on 814. Steve Smith of Australia continued to be the top batsman on 891 points, followed by Kane Williamson (886) of New Zealand and Marnus Labuschagne (878) of Australia.

England captain Joe Root (797) is at number five, followed by the Indian pair of Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma at joint at sixth on 747 points.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
