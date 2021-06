June 18, 2021 10:46 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simon Doull/Twitter

Isa Guha and Simon Doull shared the first look of the Southampton pitch for the World Test Championship final.

'Just 1 more sleep. @ICC WTC final with @BLACKCAPS and @BCCI', Doull tweeted on Thursday with a photograph of the 22 yards that appears to have a decent covering of grass.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isa Guha/Twitter

'1st look at Inaugural men's test championship wicket. Needs a shave,' Guha tweeted.